 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muskogee man killed in rollover collision near Taft
0 Comments

Muskogee man killed in rollover collision near Taft

  • Updated
  • 0

A Muskogee man was killed after his vehicle rolled over several times on Oklahoma 16 near Taft in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, James Overall, 63, was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee Laredo on Oklahoma 16 near the intersection of 144th Street West when the vehicle he was driving departed the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left, which caused the vehicle to roll about three times, troopers said.

Overall was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the OHP said.

Overall died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News