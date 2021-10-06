Muskogee man killed in rollover collision near Taft

A Muskogee man was killed after his vehicle rolled over several times on Oklahoma 16 near Taft in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, James Overall, 63, was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee Laredo on Oklahoma 16 near the intersection of 144th Street West when the vehicle he was driving departed the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left, which caused the vehicle to roll about three times, troopers said.

Overall was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the OHP said.

Overall died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.