Muscogee voters approve press protections

Muscogee Nation voters approved a ballot measure adding press protections to their constitution.

According to unofficial results released late Saturday night, 76.25% of 2,510 Muscogee voters cast ballots in favor of a constitutional amendment requiring the tribe to provide funding for the basic day-to-day operations of Mvskoke Media and explicitly state that the tribe’s media outlets are editorially independent of the Muscogee Nation government.

In order to pass, the proposed amendment had to receive two-thirds of the votes cast.

If the results are certified, the Muscogee Nation will be the first tribe to explicitly include press protections in its constitution. A handful of other tribes nationwide have independent press statutes in effect, including the Osage and Cherokee nations.

Also on the ballot were seven Muscogee Nation National Council delegate seats. Incumbents Joyce Deer, Mark Randolph and Thomasene Yahola-Osborn were re-elected outright from the Muskogee, Wagoner and Tukvpvtce districts respectively.

In McIntosh District, incumbent Adam Jones III lost to Galen Cloud.