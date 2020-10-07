Muscogee (Creek) Nation to build $10 million meat processing facility in Okmulgee County

GLENPOOL — Muscogee (Creek) Nation officials broke ground Friday on roughly a $10 million meat processing facility.

Called the Looped Square Meat Company, it will encompass 25,000 square feet just south of the tribe's Duck Creek Casino a few miles south of Glenpool on U.S. 75.

"We're doing our best to put a lot of equipment in," said Trenton Kissee, the tribe's director of agriculture and natural resources. "It's going to set us apart and make us unique from other processing facilities in the area or in the region."

The facility's name, Looped Square, refers to the tribe's brand for its cattle and ranch operations. CARES Act money is being used for the project, which is part of the Nation’s vision to promote long-term stability in food sovereignty and security.

Offering meat processing and retail meats to the public, as well as the tribe, the facility is expected to employ up to 25 people and be completed by early 2021.

Besides making available fresh cuts of beef and pork, it will have a dry-aging room and a large smoking capability for items such as brisket, pork shoulder ham and jerky.

The facility also will be inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture.