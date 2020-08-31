Muscogee (Creek) Nation agrees to sell FlyingTee complex for $6.55 million, documents show

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has agreed to sell the FlyingTee golf entertainment complex to GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC, for $6.55 million.

The item, which authorized Principal Chief David Hill to finalize the sale of 600 Riverwalk Terrace to GolfSuites, was approved Saturday at a meeting of the Muscogee (Creek) National Council, documents show.

FlyingTee, which built the 53,102-square-foot facility in 2016, sold their business to GolfSuites, a Riverview, Florida-based management company, in 2019. GolfSuites has committed to numerous upgrades, including the remodeling of event meeting rooms, upgrading the VIP suite lounge, installing new golf game technology powered by Toptracer and installing new and repaired televisions.

The first shops in the Riverwalk complex in Jenks opened in January 2005. It later ran into financial difficulties, and the MCN purchased the shopping and eating destination for $11.5 million at a Tulsa County Sheriff's auction in 2012.

