Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside candidates

MR. INSIDE PLAYERS
Anthony Allen
Broken Arrow • 6-5 • Jr.
Averages 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 10 in Class 6A. Had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bixby.
Ben Averitt
Jenks • 6-5 • Jr.
Selected as the Jenks/Union Invitational MVP. Averages 18.5 points and 7 rebounds. Had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the 6A No. 8 Trojans' win over Putnam West. Produced 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bixby.
Boaz Camp
Regent Prep • 6-8 • Sr.
Shoots a team-leading 62% from the field for the Rams, ranked No. 13 in Class A. Averages 15.2 points and 9.1 rebounds. Scored 22 points in a win at Cascia Hall.
Caden Fry
Owasso • 6-7 • Jr.
In his second season with the 6A No. 5 Rams after moving from Collinsville. Averages 13 points and 10 rebounds. An all-tournament selection at Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic.
Jake Gendron
Bishop Kelley • 6-6 • Sr.
The shooting guard can play inside as he showed with 21 rebounds and 26 points in a win over OKC McGuinness. Averages 15.3 points and 9 rebounds. Signed with Northeastern State.
Xavier Glenn
Bixby • 6-4 • Sr.
The William Woods signee averages 23 points. Scored 33 in an overtime victory over Sapulpa. Had 75 points in three games to help the Spartans win the Tahlequah tournament.
Bradyn Hubbard
Memorial • 6-5 • Jr.
Averages 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. Shoots 51% from the field and 73% on free throws. Had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a win over 3A No. 6 Beggs. Had 18 points and nine rebounds in a win over 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur.
Xavier Lucas
East Central • 6-3 • Sr.
Scored 60 points in three games to help the Cardinals win the Checotah tournament, including 24 in the title game against Wagoner. Averages 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Kyler Mann
Owasso • 6-4 • Sr.
Last year's Mr. Inside runner-up. Named as the MVP for the Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic. Averages 15 points and 11 rebounds. Had 21 rebounds in a win at Bixby.
Iman Oates
Edison • 6-2 • Sr.
Averages 12.5 points and 10 rebounds. Had 18 points in a win over 5A No. 7 Rogers. An All-World second team football selection as a defensive lineman. Signed to play football at NEO.
Trent Pierce
Union • 6-7 • So.
Averages 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Putnam West. Scored 21 points in a win over 5A No. 6 Sapulpa.
Jacob Scroggins
Wagoner • 6-4 • Sr.
Averages 15 points per game. Made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left in a 57-56 win at Hilldale. Scored 53 points in three games at the Mustang Holiday Classic.
Jackson Skipper
Sapulpa • 6-7 • Sr.
In his second season after moving from Central, averages 22 points and 8 rebounds for the Chieftains, ranked No. 6 in 5A. Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Jay.
Killian Spellman
Memorial • 6-4 • Jr.
Shoots 56% from the field and 87% on free throws for the Chargers, ranked No. 2 in 5A. Averages 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. Had 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur.
Marquel Sutton
Rogers • 6-8 • Sr.
Averages 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Ropers, ranked No. 7 in 5A. Had 27 points in a 56-55 win over 4A No. 3 Webster and 24 in a 67-62 victory over OKC NW Classen.
MR. OUTSIDE PLAYERS
Nate Beitel
Regent Prep • 6-5 • Jr.
Shoots 55% from the field and averages 17 points. Also leads the Rams in steals (2.3) and defensive deflections (2.2). Scored a combined 52 points in two wins during the past week at Summit Christian and Cascia Hall.
David Castillo
Bartlesville • 6-0 • Fr.
Scored 43 points in a win over Ponca City and 39 in an overtime victory at Sand Springs. Averages 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Shoots 43% from the field, 37% on 3s and 75% on free throws.
Marlo Fox
Sand Springs • 5-11 • Sr.
Last year's Mr. Outside runner-up. Has more than 1,000 career points and is averaging 20.5 this season. Scored 34 in a win over 5A No. 6 Sapulpa and 32 against 5A No. 4 Bishop Kelley. Voted as homecoming king.
Parker Friedrichsen
Bixby • 6-3 • So.
Averages 25 points per game. Scored 34 in an overtime win over Sapulpa. Selected as the Tahlequah tournament MVP with 93 points in three wins.
Ty Frierson
Memorial • 5-11 • Jr.
Scores a team-high 17.3 points for the 5A East No. 1 seed Chargers. Also averages 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Shoots 51% from the field. Had 22 points and five assists in a win over 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur.
Josh Garrison
Oologah • 6-3 • Jr.
Averages 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals. Produced 32 points in a victory over Cleveland. Scored 29 points against Collinsville.
Marcal Johnson
Rogers • 5-11 • Sr.
Last year's Mr. Outside winner as he averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Selected as the 2020 Oologah Tournament MVP. Averages 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists this season. Nearing 1,000 career points.
Garrett Long
Adair • 5-10 • Sr.
Averages 22.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Scored 40 points in a 69-66 loss at 4A No. 9 Verdigris. Had 28 points in a win over Claremore Sequoyah. Selected as the District 2A-8 football MVP.
Chase Martin
Jenks • 6-5 • Jr.
Averages 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Scored 20 and had the winning basket in a 75-74 victory over Trinity Christian, sparking the Trojans' drive for the Jenks/Union Invitational title.
William McGuire
East Central • 5-11 • Sr.
Third in last year's Mr. Outside voting. Averages 17 points and 7 rebounds. Had 54 points in three games to help the Cardinals win the Checotah tournament. Selected to the World All-State and All-World football first team.
Tyler Pinder
Broken Arrow • 6-2 • Sr.
Averages 14.8 points and 3 rebounds. Had 18 points and 10 assists in a win at Bixby. Scored 22 points in a win at Bartlesville. Played for Redemption Life as a sophomore and then with the Bahamas U-19 team.
Anthony Pritchard
Webster • 6-3 • Sr.
Tennessee Tech signee averages 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals. Scored 31 in a win over East Central. Had 29 points and 10 rebounds in a win against Union. Has more than 1,900 career points.
Isaiah Sanders
Webster • 5-10 • Sr.
Averages 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Shoots 48% from the field and 73% on free throws. Scored 30 in the season opener against 6A No. 8 Jenks. Had 26 points and four steals against Central.
Ian Sluice
Metro Christian • 6-3 • Sr.
The Concordia (Minnesota) signee averages 21 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Shoots 45% from the field and 82% on free throws. Scored 35 in a win over Jay and 32 in a four-overtime win over Regent Prep.
Te'Zohn Taft
Sapulpa • 5-11 • Sr.
Was the Lincoln Christian Invitational MVP with 48 points, 24 assists and 18 steals in three games, including 22 points in the semifinals. For the season, averages 18 points. Selected to the World's All-State football second team.