Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside candidates

Bishop Kelley • 6-6 • Sr.

The shooting guard can play inside as he showed with 21 rebounds and 26 points in a win over OKC McGuinness. Averages 15.3 points and 9 rebounds. Signed with Northeastern State.

Xavier Glenn

Bixby • 6-4 • Sr.

The William Woods signee averages 23 points. Scored 33 in an overtime victory over Sapulpa. Had 75 points in three games to help the Spartans win the Tahlequah tournament.

Bradyn Hubbard

Memorial • 6-5 • Jr.

Averages 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. Shoots 51% from the field and 73% on free throws. Had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a win over 3A No. 6 Beggs. Had 18 points and nine rebounds in a win over 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur.

Xavier Lucas

East Central • 6-3 • Sr.

Scored 60 points in three games to help the Cardinals win the Checotah tournament, including 24 in the title game against Wagoner. Averages 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyler Mann

Owasso • 6-4 • Sr.