Despicable Me 2(2013, Children) Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Nick, 6 p.m.
Secret Lives of Housewives(2022, Drama) Jessica Morris, Justin Berti LMN, 6 p.m.
The Gabby Petito Story(2022, Docudrama) Skyler Samuels, Evan Arthur Hall Lifetime, 6 p.m.
The Godfather(1972, Crime drama) Marlon Brando, Al Pacino BBC America, 6 p.m.
Fighting With My Family(2019, Comedy-drama) Florence Pugh, Lena Headey Vice, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(2021, Action) Simu Liu FX, 7 p.m.
Fatale(2020, Suspense) Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy Lifetime, 8 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 8 p.m.
Isn't It Romantic(2019, Romance-comedy) Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth CMT, 8 p.m.
Nightmare Pageant Moms(2023, Suspense) Brittney Q. Hill, Summer Monet Finley LMN, 8 p.m.
Forrest Gump(1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright VH1, 8:30 p.m.
Nightmare Neighborhood Moms(2022, Suspense) Gina Simms, April Hale LMN, 10 p.m.