Motorcyclist dead in single-vehicle crash in Garfield County

A Midwest City man has died in a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Oklahoma 132 near Union Road southbound, approximately 2 miles north and a mile west of Hillsdale in Garfield County.
According to the report, Dennis Dale Wallace, 85, attempted a right-hand curve at a high rate of speed on when his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle left Oklahoma 132. The motorcycle slid and stuck in the ground; Wallace was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
