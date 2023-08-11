Martine Torres pushes his ice cream cart and rings a bell near Independence Street and Atlanta Avenue on a hot day. Walk-up customers hear the bell, and they stop him for a treat as he makes his way to the more lucrative stops. He wheels his cart to the door at Alpha Casting where workers toil all day inside where it is much hotter than the outside temperature. The workers all seem to know him as he stands outside at quitting time. Many buy a popsicle or ice cream to cool off on the drive home.