Tulsa Drillers catcher Diego Cartaya breaks his bat on a swing during a game against the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field last week. I had the opportunity to cover most of the St. Louis Cardinals home games in the summer of 2021 while working as an intern at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Since then I have missed covering baseball at a professional level, so I was excited to cover my first Drillers game. Going into this game I knew I wanted to get photos of Diego Cartaya, the Dodgers' top prospect, but he wasn't catching that night. I tried to capture all of his at bats from the first-base and third-base sides, and in the fifth inning I saw his bat break and hoped that I got everything in focus.