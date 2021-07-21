Mita Foundation celebrating Peru's bicentennial in Tulsa

Mita’s Foundation will commemorate the bicentennial of Peru beginning 5 p.m. Friday, July 23 at the Tulsa Press Club.

Peru’s Independence Day is July 28, but the early, sold-out local event will feature a sampling of the best of Peruvian culture through visual displays, song, dance, food and drinks.

Tina Peña, president of Mita’s Foundation, will welcome special guests, including Dr. Enrique Villar-Gambetta, the Consul of Peru in Oklahoma, who will share an overview of his country.

Oklahoma singer Tylisha Oliver-Thompson of Carmela Hill Entertainment will sing the U.S. national anthem. Peruvian superstar Renato Bonifaz will then sing the national anthem of Peru.

Guests will be able to taste “pisco sour” and give a toast to Peru after Chef Telly Garcia explains about the national cocktail. He will offer samples of “bocaditos peruanos” (finger foods) such as cebiche de pescado (fish marinated in citrus and spices), tartaleta con ají de gallina (tarts stuffed with savory stewed chicken), causa limeña (a layered, lemony mix of spiced yellow potatoes, boiled eggs and black olives) and mousse de lúcuma (creamy native fruit dessert).

César y Amigos will perform live with a mix of traditional tunes and modern music.