Buyer DRP Tulsa Hills Property Owner, LLC, is owned and managed by Direct Retail Partners of Dallas.
A Kansas, Oklahoma, man died Sunday afternoon after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highw…
Arctic Salt will open Thursday and Earthbound Trading Company Friday.
Oklahoma's House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor
Rep. Kevin West and others argued that white children — and especially boys — are being taught to "hate themselves" because of past actions over which they had no control, such as slavery, segregation, discrimination, the dispossession and near-annhiliation of American Indians and the treatment of women and non-conformists.
A jury found Malik Omar Vance, 23, guilty and recommended a 13-year sentence, which District Judge Sharon Holmes opted to suspend when she sentenced him Friday.
Editorial: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to be careful about lending the credibility of his uniform to political, controversial ideas
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to show more discretion about who he speaks to and who he appears with, the editorials says. Further, he should leave his uniform in the closet and wear a business suit when attending speaking engagements where there's any chance that his comments or his appearance with a controversial organization could be misread.
Soon, Dillon Stoner and that chip on his shoulder will begin to represent the Allan Trimble-era Jenks Trojans in an NFL mini-camp.
Michael Overall: An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it's a huge opportunity
It remains to be seen how much the final project will resemble early plans for it, but Santa Fe Square could be one of the most important downtown developments since Oneok Field.
The Tulsa metro area joins the Fresno, California, metro area as newcomers to the 1 million-plus club with Tuesday's release of the 2020 population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
"It is not an appropriate choice for this event," said Tulsa resident Suzanne Rausch.