Ministry joins Wagoner Chamber of Commerce

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Reaching the World with Hammer and Sword, Mitchell Ministries, Inc. The ministry has joined the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce. The ministry is a non-profit 501c 3 organization, established in 1998. Their purpose is to teach students foundational principles and truths of the Word of God. Their courses are designed to minister to people of all levels of spiritual maturity and development. They are beginning a new series of classes every Tuesday beginning Aug. 16 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at 207 E. Church St. Some of the courses offered are: New Creation Realities, Authority of the Believer, Life of Christ, Character of God and Renewing the Mind. To register or obtain more information, contact Yvonne at 539-250-7000.