Mike Boynton stresses the importance of remembering the lives lost in the tragic plane crash

When the Oklahoma State family suffered a devastating loss at the hands of a tragic plane crash, current men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton was not a part of the program.

The crash happened on Jan. 27, 2001, fifteen years before Boynton joined the staff as an assistant coach and sixteen years before he took over as head coach. Although Boynton was not a part of the program when it happened, he has fully embraced the duty of honoring those 10 individuals and making sure they will forever be remembered.

“I’m not sure there is anything that we do here that shows what Oklahoma State athletics, university, Stillwater is than the way we honor those families,” Boynton said. “A terrible tragic situation happened and to make sure that their memories never go in vain is really, really important. And every kid that comes in our program will always know that as long as I’m the head coach.”

Many of the players on the OSU roster were babies or not even born when the tragedy occurred but Boynton makes sure his players always understand what honoring those lives means to the OSU community. Remembering the 10 is embedded into the OSU culture and Boynton passes that down to his players.