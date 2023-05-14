In this May 2011 photo, Brian Waybright, chairman of Commerce Sports Authority, Jim Long, Commerce city councilman, Bob Crawford, Commerce Sports Authority, and Jeb Jones, Commerce Public Works director, stand in front of the Mickey Mantle Statue in Commerce, Okla. Mantle hit his 500th home run on this day in 1967. The New York Yankees won that day’s game 6-5, and Mantle would hit 36 more home runs before retirement on March 1, 1969.