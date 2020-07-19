...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 105.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...A HEAT ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT AGAIN FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
When the new Booker T. Washington High School opened in 2003, each classroom had a window that could open, a capability that seems more important than ever with the current pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
A year or so before construction started, teachers got a preview of architectural plans for a new Booker T. Washington High School. And some weren’t impressed by one particular detail.
The old building, built in 1950 and designed by the great Leon Senter, who had also been partly responsible for Will Rogers High School, had fallen into disrepair. And in the early 2000s, the Tulsa district wanted to replace it with a thoroughly modern facility, albeit while preserving parts of Senter’s art deco main entrance.
Some teachers, however, noticed what might have seemed like a trivial point. The new building’s windows were not going to open.
It’s not unusual in modern buildings for windows to be permanently sealed shut, officials explained at the time. They cost less and improve energy efficiency. Besides, who would want to open a window when the school was going to have a state-of-the-art ventilation system?
Well, they might still want to feel a cool breeze every once in a while, the teachers responded.
The most vocal advocates for changing the window design included state Rep. John Waldron’s then-girlfriend, now wife, Krista Baxter Waldron.
“She fought and she fought,” says Rep. Waldron, who was himself a teacher at Booker T. until he joined the Legislature in 2018. “I’m still proud of her.”
Besides providing fresh air, an open window can offer an escape route in case of a fire or active shooter, Waldron says. But beyond such practical considerations, windows can change how a room feels.
“How can we teach open-mindedness when we’re in this closed-up little space?” Waldron says. “In that way, the windows became symbolic. It was about creating the right kind of environment for learning.”
The teachers won. When the new Booker T. opened in 2003, each classroom had a window that could open. And now, with schools preparing to face the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, that capability seems more important than ever, Waldron said.
Last week, he teamed up with another former educator in the state House, Rep. Melissa Provenzano, to offer several recommendations for reopening schools safely, including that classrooms meet COVID ventilation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The guidelines include increasing “circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors.”
Ironically, some older school buildings might meet the COVID standards more easily than newer ones, especially when “state-of-the-art” air systems don’t always work as advertised, Waldron said.
“The state really needs to get on this,” he says. “We’re not talking a lot about ventilation but we should be. Kids need fresh air.”
Now more than ever.
Featured video
Happy birthday to the late Wayman Tisdale: Take a look back at his life and legacy
Wayman Tisdale August 1979
Wayman Tisdale August 1979
Wayman Tisdale 1980
Wayman Tisdale June 24, 1981
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1981
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1981
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1981
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1981
Wayman Tisdale June 1982
Wayman Tisdale February 1982
Wayman Tisdale February 1982
Wayman Tisdale April 1982
Wayman Tisdale 1982
Wayman Tisdale Feb. 12, 1983
Wayman Tisdale Feb. 12, 1983
Wayman Tisdale Feb. 12, 1983
Wayman Tisdale July 8 1983
Wayman Tisdale Feb. 15, 1984
Wayman Tisdale August 1984
Wayman Tisdale Aug. 12, 1984
Wayman Tisdale Sept. 6, 1984
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 14, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 16, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 16, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 16, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 16, 1985
Wayman Tisdale March 16, 1985
Wayman Tisdale Jan. 9, 1985
Wayman Tisdale Jan. 9, 1985
Wayman Tisdale Jan. 9, 1985
Wayman Tisdale 1997
Wayman Tisdale Sept 19 1997
Jazz man
Wayman Tisdale Dec. 9, 1999
Wayman Tisdale March 29, 2005
Wayman Tisdale May 19, 2007
Wayman Tisdale Nov. 4, 2008
Wayman Tisdale Nov. 4, 2008
Wayman Tisdale Nov. 14, 2008
Wayman Tisdale Dec. 4, 2008
Wayman Tisdale April 16, 2009
Wayman Tisdale April 16, 2009
Wayman Tisdale April 16, 2009
Wayman Tisdale May 20, 2009
Wayman Tisdale May 20, 2009
Wayman Tisdale May 21, 2009
Wayman Tisdale May 21, 2009
Wayman Tisdale The Funk Record
Wayman Tisdale June 21, 2012
Wayman Tisdale Dec. 2, 2014
Wayman Tisdale Sept. 22, 2017
Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy first day of school August 2018
Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy in November 2018
Club Friday at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy in April 2019
News
April 2019: Club Friday at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy