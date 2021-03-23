Metro Christian's Ian Sluice captures Pinnacle MVP award

Metro Christian senior guard Ian Sluice was selected as the Pinnacle Conference most valuable player.
Sluice, a Concordia (Minnesota) signee, averaged 20 points as he helped lead the Patriots to a 13-8 record and within one win of the Class 3A state tournament.
"Ian led by example with his work ethic," Metro coach Bryon Flam said after the award was announced Tuesday. "He is very unselfish and just wanted to win and didn't care about his stats. He has worked extremely hard to get to where he is today. I am so proud of him and was lucky to be able to coach him.
"He is a gifted player that has helped raise the bar at Metro."
Sluice was joined on the all-conference team by senior teammate Grant Gessert.
Class 4A state qualifiers Victory Christian and Holland Hall placed two each on the all-conference team -- junior Joshua Udoumoh and freshman Chris Mason for Victory; and senior Marc Gouldsby and sophomore Jadon Cool for Holland Hall. Regent Prep also placed two -- junior Nate Beitel and senior Boaz Camp -- as did Rejoice Christian -- senior Harrison Hunnicutt and sophomore Gabe Patterson.
PINNACLE ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Ian Sluice (MVP) and Grant Gessert, Metro Christian; Chris Mason and Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Jadon Cool and Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall; Nate Beitel and Boaz Camp, Regent Prep; Noah Reimer, Lincoln Christian; Harrison Hunnicutt and Gabe Patterson, Rejoice Christian.
Honorable Mention
Chance Wilson and Jaron Foote, Rejoice; Evan Grantham, Derek Serage and Malachi Penland, Metro; Elliott Andrew, Jordan Nolin, Carter Benton, Ethan Roush and Nate Mullendore, Holland Hall; Grant Holley, Mason Shiflet, Aidan Hicks and Jack Schloss, Cascia Hall; Seth Streeter, Regent Prep; Dwayne Grundy, Gabe Calhoon, Luke Patton, Jude Malhi and Solomon Granderson, Victory; Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Grant Kaste and Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln.