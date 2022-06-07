Memphis-bound Fedex plane cargo area catches fire, diverts to Tulsa International Airport

A Fedex cargo plane headed to Memphis diverted to Tulsa International Airport after a fire was discovered in its cargo area, a Tulsa Airport spokesperson said.

About 1:30 p.m., the airport was alerted to Fedex flight 463 out of Sacramento, California needing to make an emergency landing in Tulsa after the fire was discovered, Kim Kuehler said.

The Tulsa Airport Fire Department, the airport's dedicated department, and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to the plane once it landed, closing both runways for about 30 minutes.

The crew on the plane evacuated safely, and the plane was towed to the cargo ramp soon after the fire was put out.

Kuehler said they aren't able to tell how the fire started or what the plane was carrying since the plane is owned by Fedex.

Both Airport runways have since reopened.

