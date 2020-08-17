1. What role do you have with Big Buds Natural Releaf in Owasso?
I am the store manager of Big Buds in Owasso, one of the 10 locations that Big Buds owns.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy my patients. In this business, everything is so face-to-face despite the pandemic. This isn’t just your typical drugstore; it’s a pharmacy. You build a relationship and rapport with these people, and it is so important. Being confident that we’ve helped our patients find the best medication possible really makes me happy.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I spend a lot of time with my family and further educating myself in the world of cannabis. There is always something new to learn about.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I have always wanted to medicate with a late relative. Weird I know, but my grandmother raised me, and I feel like I would heed her wisdom more now that I’m older.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
My favorite TV show is probably “The Office” or “Trailer Park Boys.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’ve always wanted to travel to Ireland. The land is just so beautiful.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have a big family. I have two sisters with children. And I, myself, have two children, a girl and a boy.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
My day never ends, and I couldn’t be more blessed. I am on my phone by 7 a.m. to get the store open and working on multiple projects throughout the day. Whether it be to further strain education or concentrate research, or just finish up a schedule. My phone is glued to me.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
My biggest pet peeve would have to be when the A/C goes out. All weekend, in the summer, with masks. LOL
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I have lived in Owasso the past 12 years. I went to high school here, started a family here and have started my career in the cannabis industry here. Owasso is such a familial city. Our community is one of the best I’ve ever had a pleasure of being in. It is quiet and very safe.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I have ever been given was by my father. When I was moving out at 19, he told me “haste makes waste,” and trust me when I’m telling you that he could not have been any more right in any situation. Listen to your dad!
12. What is your favorite meal?
My favorite meal would have to be spaghetti. I could eat it every day for every meal and never get tired. Spaghetti is life.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Nothing unusual or hidden. Just some neat handwriting, and most of the time I’m funny.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Three things I could not live without is my kids, my music and family.
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
To be quite honest, I have just continued to go to work every day and kept on washing my hands as normal.