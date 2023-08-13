Here's a quick look at Kevin Wilson's year-one staff at TU:

Ron Burton

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line

Most recently the defensive line coach at Miami-Ohio, Burton holds 31 years of coaching experience. In 2022, Burton’s defensive prowess aided the Red Hawks in forming the MAC’s top scoring defense, surrendering just 22.6 points per game. Prior to his stint with Miami-Ohio, Burton coached the defensive line at Michigan State for nine seasons. In college, he and Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson were teammates at North Carolina.

Steve Spurrier Jr.

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

The son of renowned former Duke, Florida and South Carolina head coach, Steve Spurrier Sr, Spurrier Jr. has quite the offensive experience. From 2005-15, the entirety of his father’s stint with the Gamecocks as the team’s wide receivers coach, Spurrier Jr. worked under him. He spent time as an offensive analyst for Oklahoma for one season in 2016 before spending the 2017 season as Western Kentucky’s associate head coach. He has spent the ensuing five seasons as the wide receivers coach for Washington State (2018-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22). Spurrier Jr. played college football as a wide receiver for Duke from 1989-93.

Chris Polizzi

Defensive coordinator/Safeties

Polizzi spent five seasons coaching the Skyhawks, including a 2019 season that saw his defense hold its opponents to a 19.5 point-per-game average. Under Polizzi, the Skyhawks to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Joe Bolden

Special team’s coordinator/Defensive assistant

Bolden came to Tulsa following one season as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Nevada. In his one year, the Wolfpack ranked 36th nationally for blocked kicks and 40th for kick return defense in 2022. Prior to his stint at Nevada, Bolden spent two seasons (2020-21) at Ohio State as a defensive quality control coach.

Grey Frey

Tight ends

Frey came to Tulsa following one season at South Alabama as a quality control analyst. Prior to his stint with the Jaguars, Frey coached the offensive line at Duke from 2020-21, spending the both seasons under longtime head coach, David Cutcliffe. Frey also spent one season as Michigan’s run game coordinator (2017).

Michael Hunter Jr.

Cornerbacks

Hunter joins the Golden Hurricane coaching staff after two seasons with Oklahoma State, where he served two seasons (2021-22) as the Cowboys’ assistant defensive secondary coach. Before entering the coaching ranks, Hunter spent time with six NFL teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He was first signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Koy McFarland

Linebackers

McFarland spent one season on the defensive coaching staff at Ohio State as the Buckeyes staff in January of 2022 as a graduate assistant coach, working with the linebackers and helping the Buckeyes reach the CFP semifinals. McFarland also spent three seasons (2019-21) as the assistant linebackers coach at Oklahoma State. He served a pivotal role in the Cowboy defense attaining a No. 9 national ranking in total team defense, holding opponents to just 18.1 points per game through 14 contests.

Adrian Mayes

Running backs

Mayes joins Tulsa after four seasons on the North Texas coaching staff (2019-22) coaching tight ends. He also spent three seasons at Texas State (2016-18), coaching the offensive line and tight ends during his tenure with the Bobcats.

Ryan Switzer

Wide Receivers

A fourth-round draft pick out of by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Switzer spent five seasons in the NFL, holding stints with the Oakland Raiders, Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Switzer played college football at North Carolina, and was responsible for 2,907 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Tar Heels.

Lance Dunbar

Assistant wide receivers

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2012, Dunbar spent six seasons in the NFL. There, he played five seasons with the Cowboys and spent his final season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams (2017). Dunbar also played one season with the Dallas Renegades in the XFL (2020).

Ryan Stancheck

Offensive line

Stanchek joins the Tulsa coaching staff after one season as the offensive coordinator and

offensive line coach at Austin Peay. Previously, he spent the 2021 season with the same positions at Florida A&M, helping the Rattlers attain their first FCS Playoff appearance since 2001. Stanchek spent two seasons as the offensive line coach at Southern Miss (2019-20).