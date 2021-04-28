MEDORA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- Updated
A few severe storms will be possible in eastern Oklahoma, but flooding is more of a concern for Tulsa and surrounding areas, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in some locations Tuesday night into Thursday, forecasters said.
- Updated
Cain's Ballroom-bound Cody Hibbard has been told many times he doesn't sound like he looks. A friend's response to that comment changed his life.
- Updated
“It maybe our most promising lead,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s office investigator, referring to the whereabout of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman’s remains.
Special Report: Two girls went missing from Welch almost two decades ago. Why did it take so long to name their killers?
- Updated
The roughly 270,000-square-foot sortation facility will include 20,000 square feet of office space, documents show.
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'
- Updated
Rooftop seating gives a The Brook's new downtown location a sweeping view of the skyline.
- Updated
The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Tulsa city councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials
- Updated
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
- Updated
Kepler had successfully appealed his manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court on jurisdictional grounds and now could face more time in prison when he is sentenced on the federal convictions.
- Updated
Mark Andregg, an orthodontist whose office was near 61st Street and Mingo Road, and two members of his family, along with another person, were killed.