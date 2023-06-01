McNellie’s Group will open two new steakhouse concepts in two of the area's distinctive neighborhoods this year.

The first is Jimmy's Chophouse, which is scheduled to open in early July in Tulsa's Brookside district, in a space that formerly housed a Señor Tequila, 3348 S. Peoria Ave.

The other, which will open year's end, is City Hall Steak & Cocktail, which will be at 123 E. Main St. in Jenks. The new restaurant is part of a citizen-led effort to rebrand the city's historic Main Street as The Ten District.

According to a news release, the interior of City Hall Steak & Cocktail will have "a blend of modern design and vintage accents that celebrate the building’s unique history. The atmosphere will be ideal for intimate dinners, special occasions, business meetings, gatherings with friends or just a glass of wine at the bar."

“We were very excited when we heard about the opportunity to develop 123 Main Street,” said Elliot Nelson, CEO and founder of the McNellie’s Group in the release. “Having a location in the heart of Main Street means City Hall Steak & Cocktail will be ideally positioned to contribute to the area’s ongoing revitalization.”

McNellie’s Group Executive Chef Ben Alexander, who was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for his work at Mr. Kim's, is creating a menu that will feature steaks, chops, fish and pasta.

“I want City Hall Steak & Cocktail to be the type of restaurant people can visit several times a week and always find something that satisfies whatever they’re craving,” Alexander said. “The menu, in addition to the classic steakhouse favorites that everyone loves, will have signature salads, sandwiches and a gourmet burger.”

The Ten District's name is a reference to a corner of Main Street that is 10 miles from downtown Tulsa, Bixby, Sapulpa and Broken Arrow, and also 10 blocks west of the Arkansas River. The goal of the branding is to attract new businesses to the area.

The new restaurant will occupy space formerly used by Tedford Insurance.

The McNellie's Group operates a total of 11 concepts in Oklahoma and Arkansas, include McNellie's Pub, Fassler Hall, Bar Serra, The Wild Fork, Dust Bowl, The Tavern, Dilly Diner and Elgin Park.

