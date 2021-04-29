McGirt ruling cited in federal charges against two men serving life without parole in separate murders

Two men serving life without parole sentences in connection with unrelated Tulsa murders will be getting a new trial in federal court.
Federal authorities on Thursday named Farron Whitney Alberty, 36, and Eric Tyrone Bradford, 44, in unrelated first-degree murder in Indian Country criminal complaints filed in Tulsa federal court.
Both men have challenged their convictions and sentences on jurisdictional grounds.
Alberty is serving a no-parole life sentence in state prison after he was convicted in Tulsa District Court of first-degree murder in connection with the 2005 fatal shooting of Jamiah Tinnel, 23.
Police found Tinnel’s body in a street within a north Tulsa apartment complex. He had been shot seven times.
A Tulsa County jury found Bradford guilty in the 2016 murder of Daniel Lee Watashe, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Prosecutors at Bradford’s state trial theorized that he shot Watashe because the latter was a member of a rival street gang and had previously shown him disrespect.
Alberty, meanwhile, has two pending requests for post-conviction relief before a Tulsa County judge.
In his requests, he claims the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the tribe’s reservation.
Alberty and Bradford are two of hundreds of inmates who have sought to have their state convictions and sentences overturned since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era reservations of the Five Tribes, which includes the Cherokee Nation.
The ruling meant that criminal cases involving an American Indian that occurred within one of the five reservations were the jurisdiction of federal and tribal courts, rather than state court.
An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant claims that Alberty is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime, at the Apache Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of North Marion Avenue, is within the boundaries of the tribe’s reservation.
Alberty, during his state trial, claimed that Tinnel had pointed a gun at him, prompting him to defend himself.
However, prosecutors noted that six of Tinnel’s seven bullet wounds were into his back, implying that he was trying to run away from his assailants when he was shot.
Witnesses at the time reported seeing two men chasing another man through the apartment complex, shooting him as they ran. Tinnel fell to the ground after the first round of shots before being shot several times more.
Bradford allegedly waived his right to remain silent while being questioned by police about the slaying, telling them that Watashe was the aggressor between the two.
A Tulsa County judge on April 8 approved Bradford’s request for post-conviction relief on jurisdictional grounds.