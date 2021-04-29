McGirt ruling cited in federal charges against two men serving life without parole in separate murders

Alberty and Bradford are two of hundreds of inmates who have sought to have their state convictions and sentences overturned since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era reservations of the Five Tribes, which includes the Cherokee Nation.

The ruling meant that criminal cases involving an American Indian that occurred within one of the five reservations were the jurisdiction of federal and tribal courts, rather than state court.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant claims that Alberty is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime, at the Apache Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of North Marion Avenue, is within the boundaries of the tribe’s reservation.

Alberty, during his state trial, claimed that Tinnel had pointed a gun at him, prompting him to defend himself.

However, prosecutors noted that six of Tinnel’s seven bullet wounds were into his back, implying that he was trying to run away from his assailants when he was shot.

Witnesses at the time reported seeing two men chasing another man through the apartment complex, shooting him as they ran. Tinnel fell to the ground after the first round of shots before being shot several times more.