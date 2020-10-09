 Skip to main content
McDugle to hold study on death penalty procedures

McDugle to hold study on death penalty procedures

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, is conducting an interim study this week that focuses on death penalty practices and procedures. The study is being presented before the House Public Safety Committee.

"The majority of Oklahoman's agree with having the death penalty as an option,” McDugle said. “I just want to make sure when we start the death penalty again that we are properly trained and that each individual we put to death is guilty and deserving.

“Some of those on death row have new evidence in their cases since 2015. We want to make sure all new evidence is looked at before we send someone to the chamber."

Speaking on death penalty cases in Oklahoma are:

  • Don Knight, attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip;
  • Craig Sutter, executive director of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System;
  • Christy Shepherd with the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission, and
  • Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County public defender

Speaking on the future of the death penalty in Oklahoma are:

  • Mike Hunter, Oklahoma attorney general;
  • Scott Crow, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections;
  • Trent Baggett, chief executive officer of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, and
  • Adam Luck, a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

