Mayfest intro
Mayfest intro

Tulsa’s annual celebration of art, music and food returns to the Tulsa Arts District Friday-Sunday, May 7-9, after being postponed last year because of COVID-19.

This year mark’s the 48th incarnation of the festival, which will fill the area just west of ONEOK Field with art work by local, regional and national artists, performances by dance troupes, chorale groups, and musicians playing everything from classical to country, blues to bluegrass, folk to rock. Organizers are expecting as many as 100,000 people to attend this year’s festival.

Just to be on the safe side, Mayfest organizers are requiring all staff, volunteers, vendors and artists to wear masks, and are encouraging visitors to do the same — because the only thing that should be spread at Mayfest is the joys that come from art and music. And maybe a really good corn dog and a cup of fresh lemonade.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

