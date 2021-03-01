Matt Hall opening statements
- Samantha Vicent
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cookies aren't not just lurking in your computer, they are also on your smartphone.
Two killed after truck pursued by troopers crashes into uninvolved vehicle, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
- Updated
Troopers began pursuing the truck after a witness flagged them down at a car wash and said the vehicle had just been stolen.
'One person is too many': Tulsa shoe repairman found dead under east Tulsa overpass after days of frigid weather
- Updated
Three days after his body was found under an east Tulsa overpass, Andy Nelson's adult daughter wondered what more could have been done.
A middle school principal in Indianapolis is being praised for the way he handled a student who refused to remove his hat in class.
Faces of COVID: Stillwater firefighter ravaged by coronavirus out of hospital after extraordinary double-lung transplant
- Updated
Stillwater firefighter Randy Blake spent nearly five months hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and needed to undergo a double lung transplant to survive a severe bout with the illness.
- Updated
Thirty-four of 42 ZIP codes are in orange, which still represents high levels of spread.
- Updated
The Regional Chamber's new director of economic development will face a challenge that began while he was still wearing diapers.
Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, is accused of killing the neighbor Andrea Lynn Blankenship, his uncle and a 4-year-old girl. The death penalty "is on the table," Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said.
- Updated
Oklahoma's House members complained that Democrats wrote the bill with no input from Republicans and included an excessive amount of spending.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
Contributors weigh in on the project, “Fire in Little Africa,” and the hip-hop scene in Tulsa.