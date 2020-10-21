Master Gardener:

I’ve got these inch-long caterpillars devouring my turf and some of my plants. What are these things and how do I get rid of them? PJ

The insect you are describing is likely the fall armyworm. These caterpillars are larvae on their way to becoming a moth. Interestingly, these insects do not overwinter here in Oklahoma as many insects do, they fly south in search of warmer climates in the Gulf Coast, Texas, or Mexico, only to return the following year. Their return trip usually brings them back to Oklahoma sometime in June.

When they return, the female moth typically lays around 1,000 eggs in groupings of fifty to several hundred. In July these eggs hatch, become larvae (the armyworms) and begin to eat. They are pretty voracious eaters and you can imagine if you had a hundred or so females lay 1,000 eggs each in the same area, that would be a lot of hungry caterpillars.

After the armyworms eat for 2 - 3 weeks, they dig into the soil to pupate. The next generation will emerge in about 2 weeks. This short lifecycle can ramp up the population pretty quick. Armyworms can damage not only home lawns but can also be devastating for commercial farmers. With several overlapping generations, we can see armyworms into October and sometimes November if the conditions are right.