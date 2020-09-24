Master Gardener:

My husband says I have an irrational fear of wasps and that some are “beneficial.” Is there really such a thing as a good wasp? SC

A lot of people have a fear of anything that can sting, especially wasps. I was in this camp until a few years back but then I began to become more open-minded about our insect friends, even though I got stung by one a few weeks ago. In reality, it was my fault for accidentally messing with its home, but that’s another story.

But yes, there are several wasps that are beneficial for gardeners because they capture and devour destructive caterpillars we don’t like to have in our garden. So, let’s talk about some wasps. If you are a tender soul, just remember, this is how nature works.

One of those “good guys” is the Braconid Wasp. The Braconid Wasp is rarely over 1/2” in length and is generally dark in color with 4 transparent wings. One thing that distinguishes it from other wasps is that it is a parasitic wasp, meaning they use other insects to serve as hosts for their young. While a variety of insects can become their victims, perhaps the most notable one for gardeners is the dreaded tomato hornworm.