Master Gardener: What to do if your tree has burls and lichens

An oak tree in my yard has a large growth on it. It doesn’t seem to be hurting the tree, but should I be concerned? — B.I.

It sounds like you are describing what is known as a burl. Burls are round or irregularly shaped bumps or bulges found on trees. Their cause is up for discussion, but essentially, burls are the result of abnormal growth caused by a bacterial infection, virus, fungi or insects. How’s that for narrowing it down?

If their cause was better understood, it’s likely that someone would be producing them commercially because burls are prized by woodworkers for their unique grain patterns. Burls do not seem to damage the tree, but one thing that will damage the tree is removing the burl from a healthy tree.

Removing a burl will result in an open wound on the tree that will leave it vulnerable to decay and disease. So, if you have a burl, just enjoy it for its uniqueness. If the tree ever needs to come down, maybe contact your favorite woodworker so they can make something special for you. Burls are often fashioned into bowls or veneers and can be used to make unique musical instruments such as guitars.