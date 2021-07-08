Master Gardener: Slugs can devastate garden

Something is chewing on my hostas, but I don’t see anything. Any suggestions? — M.M.

There are several insects that could be causing your trouble, but since your problem exists on hostas, I am going to say slugs are responsible for the damage. Slugs seem to love hostas and unless you know what to look for, they can be difficult to find because their primary feeding time is at night. Oftentimes it is the shiny/slimy trails they leave behind that provides the confirming evidence.

Slugs are classified as gastropods, making them more like clams and mussels than typical garden pests. They also vary greatly in size from half an inch to more than four inches. Slugs lay clusters of 20 to 100 eggs in moist cracks in the soil or in your garden containers. Within 10 days, the eggs hatch and they mature within three months to a year.

Young slugs can travel through the soil, eating seeds or roots. As they mature, they venture out at night looking for something to eat, and hostas seem like one of their favorite foods.

Slugs have “rasping” mouth parts. which means they tend to scrape away leaf material while eating. Their damage appears in the form of irregularly shaped holes that have smooth edges.