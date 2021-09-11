Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to reseed fescue

My fescue took a beating this year in the heat. Should I reseed in the fall or the spring? — A.C.

Fescue is our primary grass for shady areas here in Tulsa. It can work in areas with full sun, but you might not want to pay the water bill that it takes to make that happen.

However, saying that fescue is a grass for shady areas is a little misleading because all grass needs sun, fescue just does better in shady areas than Bermuda does. Part of the reason for this is that fescue is essentially a cool-season grass. When we experience our cool season, many of the leaves have dropped off the trees. When the leaves are gone, the fescue gets plenty of sun and grows well.

But when the leaves come back in the spring, the fescue starts to struggle a bit. This is why we have to give our fescue a little help each year, and fall is the best time to reseed.

Fall is the best because not only do we have cooler temperatures, but when we reseed in the fall, the grass has the fall, winter and spring to work on a healthy root system that will do its best to help it survive our Oklahoma summers.