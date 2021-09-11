 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to reseed fescue
0 Comments

Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to reseed fescue

  • 0

My fescue took a beating this year in the heat. Should I reseed in the fall or the spring? — A.C.

Fescue is our primary grass for shady areas here in Tulsa. It can work in areas with full sun, but you might not want to pay the water bill that it takes to make that happen.

However, saying that fescue is a grass for shady areas is a little misleading because all grass needs sun, fescue just does better in shady areas than Bermuda does. Part of the reason for this is that fescue is essentially a cool-season grass. When we experience our cool season, many of the leaves have dropped off the trees. When the leaves are gone, the fescue gets plenty of sun and grows well.

But when the leaves come back in the spring, the fescue starts to struggle a bit. This is why we have to give our fescue a little help each year, and fall is the best time to reseed.

Fall is the best because not only do we have cooler temperatures, but when we reseed in the fall, the grass has the fall, winter and spring to work on a healthy root system that will do its best to help it survive our Oklahoma summers.

There are a lot of different varieties of fescue available, but we recommend you purchase seed that contains a blend of at least 3 different types of fescue rather than a single cultivar. When you purchase a blend, you are increasing your chances for success. By combining grasses, you tend to reduce the incidence of disease, and one variety of fescue might be just what your yard needs and another might not work as well in your unique growing conditions.

When reseeding to fill in some bare or thin spots, it’s a good idea to loosen up the soil a little bit. Loose soil gives the seeds a better chance at taking root. This loosening can be done with a rake. If you are putting seed down to thicken up your turf, roughing up the soil is a little more problematic.

Depending on the area you need to seed, you can use a drop spreader or a broadcast spreader. The drop spreader will give you greater control, but the broadcast spread will make the job go faster. If I have just a few bare spots to seed, I’ll use a large coffee can and hand seed.

When reseeding, you can apply the seed at a rate of 3-6 lbs. per 1000 sq. ft. If you have large bare spots, you might want to increase that rate to 6-8 lbs. per 1000 sq. ft.

The next thing you will need to do is keep the grass seed moist, which may mean you need to water a couple times a day until the seed germinates. After that you can water less frequently.

We have quite a bit of information in our Diagnostic Center and on our website to help you maintain your new and existing turf. Good luck.

Featured video:

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Smurfs U.S. debut, Tulsa ties to TV's "Columbo," efforts to restore the Midland Theater in Coffeyville, Kansas, and a preview of OKC's new First Americans Museum

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Garden Tips

• It is time to divide and replant spring-blooming perennials such as iris, peonies and daylilies, if needed.

• In fall, strawberry plants build up food reserves and form fruit buds for the next year’s crop. They should be fertilized between mid-August and mid-September with a nitrogen fertilizer such as ammonium sulfate at a rate of 1.5 lbs. per 100 ft. row. Apply 1 inch of water if no rain is expected.

• You have all of September to plant cool-season vegetables such as spinach, leaf lettuce, mustard and radishes, and until the middle of September to plant rutabagas, Swiss chard, garlic and turnips.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News