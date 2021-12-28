Master Gardener: Eight New Year's resolutions for a happy lawn and garden

As we count down to 2022, many of us make New Year’s resolutions. The way these resolutions evaporate shortly after the new year begins suggests we should probably call them “suggestions” rather than “resolutions.” But this is the year we are going to stick to our resolutions, right? OK, either way, here is a list of Gardener Resolutions for 2022.
1. Soil test
OK, this was No. 1 last year and will probably always be tops on the list, but it needs to be. Getting a soil test is the only way we know how to properly supplement the nutrients in our soil. Without a soil test, we are just guessing at what the soil needs. When you have gathered up your soil sample, bring it to the OSU Extension office on 15th Street. We will send it to OSU, and you should have your results back in about two weeks. It’s a bargain at $10, and if you follow the directions, you will know you are taking care of your soil and plant nutrient needs properly.
2. Mulch
If you read our articles here, you know we are always proclaiming the benefits of adding a layer of mulch to your garden. There are numerous reasons why this is a good idea; mulch helps stabilize soil temperatures, helps with water management, helps minimize weeds and places a barrier between your plants and soil-borne pathogens. And the cost of mulch doesn’t have to hold you back since you can pick up mulch for free at the City of Tulsa Green Waste site.
3. Native plants
We all have our favorite plants, and some of our new favorites are the ones we just saw at the garden center, but how about we become a little more intentional about our plant purchases rather than just choosing the latest pretty flower. While there’s nothing wrong with pretty flowers, the insects in our neighborhood are going to be more interested in plants they recognize and have fed on for years. Native plants are good for native insects. There are a variety of native plants to choose from, and some are plants that we didn’t likely know were native. We have a native plant guide on our website in the Flowers portion of the Lawn and Garden Help section for reference. We will also have a good selection of native plants in our Plant Sale next year, so keep your eyes out for that in mid-February.
4. Effective pest management
There are a variety of ways to manage pests in your garden. Some of the more commonly known pesticide names are good at killing insects… all insects. They do not discriminate between the good guys and the bad guys. The deal is, the bad guys aren’t really bad, they are just eating something we don’t want them to eat. So how about next year we learn more about Integrated Pest Management techniques so we can more effectively manage our pest problems rather than eliminating all the insects? Again, we have information on Integrated Pest Management in the Lawn and Garden Help section of our website. Or, to learn more you can enroll in our Urban Gardener classes starting in February. Registration will be open soon.
5. Stay on top of weeds
This one is self-explanatory, but if you are like most gardeners, we begin with the best of intentions to yank out those weeds as soon as we see them. However, once it gets hot, we back off a little bit and then before we know it, the weeds have taken over our garden. This is especially important because weeds rob nutrients and moisture from our garden plants, so stick to the plan this year. You can do it!
6. Water in the morning
I know it’s hard if you work full-time, but watering in the morning will not only hydrate your plants for the day but will also help minimize plant disease in your garden. When we water in the evening, the leaves of our plants can remain wet all night, and wet plants are a perfect breeding ground for disease. Watering in the morning helps to minimize this potential outcome. Yes, we may be out there at the crack of dawn, but in my book, that’s one of the best parts of the day to be outside anyway.
7. Plant something new
Find a vegetable you’ve never grown before, or several vegetables you’ve never grown before, and just go for it. It was Chinese Long Beans for me this year. They were easy to grow, fun to watch, and who doesn’t like harvesting 2- to 3-foot-long purple beans? It’s easy to stick with the same thing every year, but mix it up. You’ll be surprised how much fun you have with it.
8. Remember to have fun
Don’t get overwhelmed in your garden. Some years are good years and others not so much, and a lot of what determines that is out of our control. So, just enjoy it and remember the gardener’s motto: There’s always next year.
See you in the garden in 2022!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.