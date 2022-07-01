Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go... View on PetFinder
The court’s ruling, which clarifies its 2020 McGirt decision, is a victory for state officials who had argued against an appellate court ruling that said otherwise.
This is the first statewide election since redistricting, so "it is important for voters to confirm where their polling place is before they head to the polls,” Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
A week ago, an incident in Broken Arrow raised fresh questions about how witnesses and law enforcement should respond when people walk around armed with assault-style rifles in public.
A second whistleblower reportedly has come forward about Elliot Chambers on allegations of self-dealing and misappropriation of taxpayer funds at the school land office.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
Republicans will have four state superintendent candidates to choose from for Tuesday’s primary election. #oklaed
“I was forced — forced — to have a meeting with Ben Harris,” state Rep. Sheila Dills said. “There were influential people in that room. I won’t name names, but Ben Harris had to be in that meeting and everybody had to agree. It was ridiculous.” #oklaed
Among other programs on Cole Adams' scholarship-offer list: TU, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa State, TCU, LSU and Tennessee.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
