Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 7:55 pm
Dow 30 26,313.65 225.92
S&P 500 3,246.22 12.22
Oklahoma Sweet 36.50 1.25
Natural gas futures 1.83 0.02
Yen per dollar ¥104.83 0.22
Gold 1,966.80 1.50
Now more than ever our local businesses need our support.
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.