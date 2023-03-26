Some of Mark Gibson's albums have that singer-songwriter feel. Others show off his bluesy roots. He recorded a full-length live album, "Live From Soul City," in 2018, showcasing a seven-piece band of Tulsa and Oklahoma City musicians.

Now at 40, he's finally carving out what his sound really is. He's defined what he is as a solo artist and what he is with his band, Boomtown Revival.

Gibson "is as good as people you see on the Grammys," said Kevin Smith, co-owner of Maggie's Music Box. "He has the look. The girls like him. The guys love him. It blows my mind."

Like any other 14-year-old with a guitar, Gibson wanted a life of performing in arenas and becoming a household name.

"I figured out, are you doing what you love and doing it the way you love?" he said. "Overall, I have learned success in music is putting out the work that matters to you."

After years in Tulsa, Gibson moved to Cincinnati for three years before coming back. The results of that time showed up in his 2021 album, "Hymnals From the Plains," which brought in some gospel into his blend of soul, blues and rock 'n' roll.

The years in Cincinnati also made Gibson change his show.

"You get used to your home court," he said. "When I went to Cincinnati, no one knew me. It was a constant interview process. It taught me to bring a higher level of performance faster. You have to be on right away. In turn, I had to tour a lot. I struggle with anxiety, and it made me grow so much. Those years now help me be better at being vulnerable to strangers. I have also heard a lot of people say I'm a lot better on guitar."

Gibson is on stage every other Tuesday at Maggie's Music Box. Check him out on Apple Music and markgibsonmusic.com.