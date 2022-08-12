Tags
Venables statement: "(Gundy) chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program."
The Tulsa World obtained access to the 18-minute implicit bias course that has been deemed in violation of state law. #oklaed
"A domestic argument turned violent," and a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a parking lot, police said.
"He will be successful. I guarantee it," former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel said of L'Damian Washington, who was named Oklahoma's interim wide receivers coach following Cale Gundy resignation Sunday night.
With a nationwide audience watching, a Tulsa player offers a hug and words of encouragement to an opponent after being hit with a pitch.
Former OU coach talked about Cale Gundy's resignation, a coach he hired on his initial Sooners staff in 1999.
When Oklahoma opens the Brent Venables era against UTEP on Sept. 3, the Sooners’ first-year coach will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline.
More than two years of private meetings have occurred among mayors, city engineers and other officials from those same government entities regarding a proposal to build a privately funded toll bridge.
"Our other job as English teachers is to guide our students to cultivate critical thinking skills. This is where HB 1775 makes things messy." says Claire Robertson.
The first-year Sooners coach said the team held a three-hour meeting on Saturday, where conversations were “open, honest, transparent, connected.”
