Mannford basketball: Pirate boys look to reload going into season

Mannford basketball

Mike Banfield enters his 10th season at Mannford with a career record of 228-84

 Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World

After sustaining significant graduation losses in the last few senior classes, Mannford boys basketball will look to reload going into the 2020-21 season.

Only one senior suited up for the Pirates when they took the court against Sperry Tuesday in the opener. Head coach Mike Banfield’s preseason varsity roster included seven sophomores and six juniors.

“We’ve got some talented guys who do not just need some experience,” said Banfield, whose team finished last season with a 19-9 record and an area tournament berth.

Mannford returns two starters from a season ago, Tyler Day and Troy Garner.

Day, a point guard and 5-foot-10 junior, is the leading returning scorer after averaging 11 points per game a year ago. Garner averaged six points an outing.

The Pirates will be without senior forward J.D. Whitt, who suffered a torn ACL early in the football season against Bristow. Whitt’s absence will be felt after he averaged 12 points a game last season.

Mannford will look to juniors Nate Brinker (6-5), Caleb McCrackin (6-0), Chance Ausbern (6-0), Devin Phillips (6-2) and Phillip Owens (6-1). The Pirates large sophomore class includes Trestin Thurman (6-1), twins Tyler (6-0) and Conner (5-9) Banfield, Jake Moore (6-3), Jordan Spess (5-9), Kamrin Beesley (5-8) and J.T. Moss (5-10).

The Pirates’ home opener is scheduled for Dec. 15 against Perkins-Tryon. Mannford has three in-season tournaments on the slate, the first beginning Dec. 7 at Nowata followed by the Stroud (Jan. 7-9) and NOC-Tonkawa (Jan. 21-23) tournaments.

Mike Banfield touted Cushing and Cleveland as two of the top teams in the Tulsa 7 Conference and believed Kingfisher and Heritage Hall to once again be fighting it out for supremacy in Class 4A.

Banfield enters his 10th season in Mannford with a record of 228-84.

2020-21 Mannford boys basketball schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Dec. 1;at Sperry*;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4;at Cleveland*;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7-12;Nowata Tournament;TBA

Dec. 15;PERKINS-TRYON*;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5;at Kellyville;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7-9;Stroud Tournament;TBA

Jan. 12;CUSHING*;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15;BRISTOW*;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19;KELLYVILLE;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21-23;NOC-Tonkawa Tournament;TBA

Jan. 26;SPERRY*;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29;CLEVELAND*;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2;at Perkins-Tryon*;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5;BERRYHILL*;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9;at Cushing*;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12;at Bristow*;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18-20;Districts;TBA

Feb. 25-27;Regionals;TBA

March 4-6;Area;TBA

March 11-13;State;TBA

Home games in ALL CAPS

*-Tulsa 7 Conference game

