Man, juvenile arrested in Washington County homicide investigation

A 20-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested in a homicide investigation in which two people were found dead, authorities said.

Lucas Anthony Walker was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

A juvenile also was arrested in connection with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday that while investigating a possible missing persons/suspicious incident, investigators and deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant.

The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of West 1300 Road, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County, where two people were taken into custody on first-degree murder complaints.

"The interviews provided additional information and the case changed to a homicide investigation," the news release said.

The names of the victims nor other details about the nature of the investigation have not been released.

"The WCSO continues to investigate this case and is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Tulsa), the FBI (Tulsa office), the OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation), the Medical Examiner’s Office (Tulsa), and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Washington County), the release said.

“We are thankful to all of the agents, officers, and deputies assisting with this investigation due to this case involving the US Attorney’s Office (Tulsa) as well as our local District Attorney’s Office”, said Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland in the release.

"This is a collaborative effort and it would not be possible if not for solid relationships between all of the agencies involved. We will continue working together to ensure this case is completely and thoroughly investigated,” he said.

"More information is expected in the coming days as this investigation moves forward. We are still working on notifying next of kin. Once this is completed, we anticipate releasing the names of the victims involved."