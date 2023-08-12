A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Sequoyah County Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.
The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday on OK-82 and E 953 RD, 10 miles north of Vian, OK.
According to the report, Michael Parker, 63 of Cookson, OK, was traveling northbound on OK-82 in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser when it left the roadway to the right and struck a tree. OHP says Parker was then pinned for an unknown amount of time before being extricated by Blackgum Fire Department and Cookson Fire Department.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. OHP says Parker was not wearing a seatbelt.