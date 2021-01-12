Man charged with manslaughter in apparent beating death during dispute in east Tulsa

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge this week against a man over his alleged role in another man's death following a fight between the two earlier this month.

Darrick Adam Willis, 34, is accused of causing the death of 31-year-old Pierson Taylor while committing the misdemeanor offense of assault and battery.

The charge filed against him claims Taylor died during Willis's commission of the assault, which police have said took place while Taylor was a guest of Willis's.

Willis was staying at a motel in the 10800 block of East 41st Street on Jan. 6, the same day emergency responders received a report there about a possible overdose involving Taylor.

But Willis, according to detectives, told them he and Taylor had gotten into a fight, as well as admitted assaulting Taylor by slamming his head into concrete.

Taylor reportedly collapsed in the motel room about 10 minutes after the fight, prompting a call to 911, reports show.

Willis remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for March 18.

Taylor's death is the second homicide reported in Tulsa in 2021.