 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with manslaughter in apparent beating death during dispute in east Tulsa

Man charged with manslaughter in apparent beating death during dispute in east Tulsa

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed a first-degree manslaughter charge this week against a man over his alleged role in another man's death following a fight between the two earlier this month.

Darrick Adam Willis, 34, is accused of causing the death of 31-year-old Pierson Taylor while committing the misdemeanor offense of assault and battery.

The charge filed against him claims Taylor died during Willis's commission of the assault, which police have said took place while Taylor was a guest of Willis's.

Willis was staying at a motel in the 10800 block of East 41st Street on Jan. 6, the same day emergency responders received a report there about a possible overdose involving Taylor.

But Willis, according to detectives, told them he and Taylor had gotten into a fight, as well as admitted assaulting Taylor by slamming his head into concrete.

Taylor reportedly collapsed in the motel room about 10 minutes after the fight, prompting a call to 911, reports show.

Willis remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for March 18.

Taylor's death is the second homicide reported in Tulsa in 2021.

Darrick Willis

Willis

 Stetson Payne

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News