Man arrested in Sand Springs pleads guilty in federal court

A Talala man who wrote counterfeit checks totaling nearly $160,000 and arrested in Sand Springs had pled guilty in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Scotty Lee Belcher, 31, also known as “Native,” pleaded guilty to one count of possessing and uttering a forged security in the amount of $37,800 for the purchase of motorcycles at a Tulsa dealership, and to counterfeit forfeiture.

In his written plea agreement, Belcher admitted to fraudulently purchasing four motorcycles, safety equipment, and requested modifications from a dealership in Tulsa. On Aug. 21, 2020, he made payments using three counterfeit checks in the amounts of $37,800, $31,800 and $2,240. Belcher told the dealership that the funds came from a trust.

The dealership contacted Wells Fargo to confirm the check was on an active account, and Belcher provided the information needed to ensure the purchase went forward. He then signed for the motorcycles and left with three along with the safety equipment. In his statement, Belcher explained that he knew the checks were counterfeit and that his intent was to fool the dealership into believing the checks were legitimate. Belcher also acknowledged that he committed further crimes at three other dealerships.