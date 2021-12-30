Maggie
Maggie is the sweetest dilute tortie you will ever meet, She has been the best momma to her son, and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 7 min to read
This list of the 10 best restaurants is based strictly on new restaurants that were reviewed during the calendar year of 2021.
Stars in our eyes: The best restaurants in Tulsa for the past 18 years
- Updated
The state ranks 17th highest in COVID death rate for 2020 itself and 5th highest in 2021 through November, according to a Tulsa World analysis of federal data.
- Updated
The popular downtown eatery's last day of service was Thursday.
With the omicron variant spreading, find out which areas are the most vaccinated, how case counts are changing, where hospital capacity is the lowest and more with these charts and maps.
- Updated
Oklahoma was hurting and in need of direction. What better way than to draw upon a Hall of Fame football coach whose love for the university is unparalleled?
At the height of "I Love Lucy," the Red Scare nearly brought down Hollywood's most famous redhead. Or did it?
- Updated
The school's new leadership said 10,000 collections notices went out but former students who already returned Epic-owned laptops, iPads and mobile Wi-Fi devices can disregard them. #oklaed
- Updated
A Tulsa attorney filed a motion to dismiss Keith Stitt's ticket, citing the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that Keith Stitt's brother, Gov. Kevin Stitt, is trying to overturn — and which the presiding judge of the Tulsa Municipal Courts says doesn't apply to traffic violations in his city.
- Updated
The Tulsa businessman involved in Jackson Lahmeyer's run for U.S. Senate is the latest election-conspiracies promoter to be sued by a former Dominion Voting Systems executive.
- Updated
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.