Luxurious getaway: South Tulsa Villa provides ultimate privacy and comfort
Luxurious getaway: South Tulsa Villa provides ultimate privacy and comfort

This week’s showcase home will allow its new owners to travel to the luxurious Italian countryside without leaving the heart of south Tulsa. The gorgeous estate — for sale for the first time since its 2001 construction — was built and maintained with care and attention to detail.

The home is located in an ultra-private, secluded, gated neighborhood off of Sheridan Road and is situated on nearly 4 acres. As you pull into the home’s large circle driveway, you’ll be greeted with exquisite Tuscan architecture that will make you believe you’re no longer in Tulsa. Stucco exteriors, slate roofing, elegant balconies and sprawling ivy pay homage to the Italian inspiration behind the home.

Inside the home, reclaimed wood beams, high ceilings, stone and wood floors and natural light pouring through the windows provide a feel that’s both rustic and relaxed. With five spacious bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two powder bathrooms, a four-car garage and two indoor safe rooms, this opulent retreat is a wonderful place to raise a family removed from the business of city life.

Perhaps the most outstanding element of this one-of-a-kind property is the backyard. A lengthy gunite pool extends out into home’s sprawling backyard. A poolside seating area, as well as a hot tub, provide the perfect spaces for gathering near the water. Near the front of the house is an enviable outdoor living area, complete with a massive fireplace, ample space for seating and a large grill.

If all of this space isn’t enough, new owners also have the opportunity to continue to build on the property. A small guest retreat, workshop or greenhouse are all within the realm of possibility.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Stephen Brocks, McGraw Realtors, 918-984-8029.

11814 S. Sheridan Road

PRICE: $2,590,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 6.5

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 2001

LOT SIZE: 3.86 acres

SQ. FOOTAGE: 7,500 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stucco

SCHOOLS: Bixby

COMMUNITY: Tulsa County

OFFERED BY: Stephen Brocks, McGraw Realtors, 918-984-8029

