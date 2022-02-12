Luxurious getaway: South Tulsa Villa provides ultimate privacy and comfort

This week’s showcase home will allow its new owners to travel to the luxurious Italian countryside without leaving the heart of south Tulsa. The gorgeous estate — for sale for the first time since its 2001 construction — was built and maintained with care and attention to detail.

The home is located in an ultra-private, secluded, gated neighborhood off of Sheridan Road and is situated on nearly 4 acres. As you pull into the home’s large circle driveway, you’ll be greeted with exquisite Tuscan architecture that will make you believe you’re no longer in Tulsa. Stucco exteriors, slate roofing, elegant balconies and sprawling ivy pay homage to the Italian inspiration behind the home.

Inside the home, reclaimed wood beams, high ceilings, stone and wood floors and natural light pouring through the windows provide a feel that’s both rustic and relaxed. With five spacious bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two powder bathrooms, a four-car garage and two indoor safe rooms, this opulent retreat is a wonderful place to raise a family removed from the business of city life.