Luke Olson, Jesse Williams need defensive linemen with motor

To play on the front three of the University of Tulsa’s 3-3-5 scheme, first-year defensive coordinator Luke Olson says a player has to have a high motor.

“We’re fast, we’re flying to the football. That’s the kind of brand of defense we’re trying to build,” Olson says. “I think that helps to be successful on Saturday’s. If we can get (defensive linemen) that can do a multitude of things, yet we can keep it simple as coaches, schematically, so that they can play fast, then that plays into our advantage.”

Within the 3-3-5, Olson says, uncomplicated schemes on the front allows the second three -- TU's linebacking corps -- to play "fast," congruent with TU's defensive brand.

Olson, in his 11th spring on TU’s staff and first as defensive coordinator, knows the 3-3-5 defense inside-out. While coaching under the administrations of Bill Young then Joseph Gillespie, Olson helped to install and craft TU’s 3-3-5 during the past four seasons.

He trusts second-year defensive line Jesse Williams with the daily maintenance of his frontmen. Williams’ philosophy on recruiting and developing talent on the defensive line starts with football intelligence and finding players who are "attack-minded."

“We’re blessed to have a locker room that’s pretty intelligent off-the-field, and so, that a lot of times transfers to on-the-field,” Williams says. “Size and dimensions, everybody wants… 6-foot-whatever, but I don’t get into that, I get into production.”

This spring, the University of Tulsa’s football staff is challenged with replacing an integral piece from its 2021 defensive front: defensive tackle Jaxon Player, now at Baylor.

Six-foot-5-inch nose guard Anthony Goodlow, whose praises have been sung by Olson, Williams, and Head Coach Philip Montgomery, who said Goodlow will be the "anchor point" of TU's defense on Feb. 25, has been the leader of the group this spring.

"Anthony Goodlow was a safety in high school. He's just a guy that's continued to get stronger and continued to grow, and he takes all that stuff seriously," Olson says. "He plays with a high motor, obviously he's got good size

