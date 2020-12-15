Looking back at 2020

The same holds with other types of businesses across the state. Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market in Collinsville is not a restaurant but a 12 month a year, indoor farmer’s market. They work with other local businesses, growers and farmers so when you walk into Farm Hippie, you can find a variety of locally-grown produce, meats and other products all from Oklahoma! The owners are so passionate about what they do! Being a history buff, I was thrilled to do stories at the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka, the always incredible Oklahoma History Center and The Pawnee County Historical Society Museum and Dick Tracy Headquarters to name a few. My dad got me interested in reading Dick Tracy comics strips growing up so I was excited to learn years ago Chester Gould, the creator of the Dick Tracy comic strip is a Pawnee, Oklahoma native. And again the staffs at all the museums we visited stayed true to their mission, adapting to the ever changing ways COVID changed the world around us.

We stopped shooting stories for Discover Oklahoma in March because of the pandemic, but resumed in June. Thankfully a good number of those stories were outside. It was with great enthusiasm one of my first stories back was on the Sequoyah State Park Trail System. Angelina Stancampiano, Recreational Coordinator at the park helped us out tremendously for the story and she is another example of dedicated, devoted park employees. Sequoyah has seven trails totaling 12 miles and all are different and all are worth the time to explore! Greenleaf State Park was another story we shot and in my opinion, it is a truly a hidden gem in the state! The park staffs work so very hard and I want to say thank you to all, especially during this difficult year. Going fishing for small mouth bass on Lake Murray with fishing guide Marco Vaca was enormously fun. Never having fished for small mouth before, I came away with a much better understanding of the do’s and don’ts and now can’t wait to head back to Lake Murray.