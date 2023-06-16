Football
Sept. 2;vs Arkansas St.;11 a.m.;TBD
Sept. 9;vs SMU;5 p.m.;TBD
Sept. 16;at Tulsa;2:30 p.m.;TBD
OKLAHOMA STATE
Football
Sept. 2;vs Central Arkansas;6 p.m.;ESPN+
Sept. 9;at Arizona St.;9:30 p.m.;FS1
Sept. 16;vs. South Alabama;6 p.m.;ESPN+
TULSA
Football
Aug. 31;vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff;7 p.m.;ESPN+
Sept. 9;at Washington;4 p.m.;PAC-12
Sept. 16;vs. Oklahoma;2:30 p.m.;TBD
ORAL ROBERTS
Baseball
Sunday;College World Series vs. TBD;6 p.m.;ESPN2
TULSA DRILLERS
Saturday;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.;
Sunday;at Springfield;1:35 p.m.;
Tuesday;vs. NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.;
FC TULSA
Saturday;vs. Orange County;8 p.m.;my41
June 21;at Memphis;7 p.m.;my41
June 30;vs. Detroit;8 p.m.;KOTV-6
TULSA OILERS FOOTBALL
Saturday;vs. Sioux Falls;7:05 p.m.;
June 24;at Massachusetts;6:05 p.m.;
July 1;vs. Green Bay;7:05 p.m.;