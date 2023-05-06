Sunday at West Virginia Noon ESPN+
Sunday at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
May 11-13 Big 12 Tournament at OKC TBD
Sunday vs. E. Tennessee St. Noon ESPN+
May 12 vs. Kansas St 6 p.m. ESPN+
May 13 vs. Kansas St 6 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN+
May 11-13 AAC Tournament at Tampa, Fla. TBD
Sunday at St. Thomas 1 p.m.
Tuesday at Wichita St. 6 p.m.
May 12 vs. So. Indiana 6 p.m.
Sunday at Mississippi St. 1 p.m.
May 12 vs. South Carolina 6:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. South Carolina 6:30 p.m.
Sunday at Missouri 2 p.m.
May 9-13 SEC Tournament at Fayetteville, Ark. TBD
Sunday vs. San Antonio 1:05 p.m.
Tuesday vs. Springfield 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday vs. Springfield 12:05 p.m.
