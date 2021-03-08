Local sports roundup for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Sooners set spring game date
Oklahoma’s spring football game will be played on April 24, the program announced on its social media account on Monday night.
There’s not a start time set yet, and more details will be announced at a later date.
OU’s first spring practice is scheduled for March 22.
Encarnacion-Strand garners Big 12 award
Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand is the Big 12 Conference Baseball Co-Newcomer of the Week, it was announced Monday.
The Cowboys' third baseman homered in three of OSU’s four games last week and led the team with eight RBIs while turning in an .867 slugging percentage.
TU softball's Morgan claims AAC award
Tulsa's Haley Morgan was named the AAC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Morgan batted .538 with seven hits, three RBI and six runs scored in a 4-1 week. She also was hit by pitch three different times to reach base at a .625 clip. Morgan logged a hit in all five games. Sophomore pitcher Chenise Delce was named to the weekly honor roll.
OSU trio collects Big 12 soccer honors
Oklahoma State cleaned up in the Big 12 Soccer weekly awards as three Cowgirls were honored for their performances in the team’s 1-0 overtime win at No. 17 Saint Louis, which marked OSU’s first road win over a ranked team this season and snapped the Billikens 25-game home unbeaten streak.
For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Emily Plotz collected Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors, while Kim Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week. Grace Yochum joined the list by being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, her second time to earn that recognition this season.
TU women's basketball ends season
Four Tulsa women’s basketball players scored in double figures but it wasn’t enough as TU dropped a 76-64 decision to Wichita State on Monday afternoon in the First Round of the American Athletic Conference Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Golden Hurricane ended the season with a 5-14 mark, while the Shockers moved to 6-11 overall.
Maya Mayberry and Wyvette Mayberry both had a team-best 13 points, while Jessika Evans and Rebecca Lescay added 12 points. Evans had a double-double as she also recorded a career-high 16 boards.
RiverHawks sweep John Brown, 7-0
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – Northeastern State made quick work of John Brown Monday with a 7-0 win in a women's tennis match that lasted under two hours.
The RiverHawks cleaned up, sweeping all its doubles courts and seven sets in singles. JBU would win only eight games on Northeastern State overall.
ORU soccer's Rodrigues wins award
Oral Roberts men's soccer defender Lucca Rodrigues was named Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
Rodrigues and the 24th-ranked Oral Roberts defense only allowed four shots on goal in two 1-0 shutout wins against Denver.
ORU pitcher gains conference award
Oral Roberts' Evan Kowalski was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Kowalski tossed seven innings of scoreless relief and picked up a win in ORU's series opener at No. 8 LSU. The righthander retired the first three Tigers he faced after entering the game with the bases loaded and four runs already across in the bottom of second for the Tigers. He would scatter two hits and walk one while striking out five in the longest outing of his career. It was the second relief win of the season for Kowalski, helping ORU take two of three from the SEC foe.
TU's Mayberry sisters gain AAC honors
Tulsa junior Maya Mayberry was named to the American Athletic Conference Third-Team All-Conference, while Wyvette Mayberry was unanimously selected to The American All-Freshman Team, the league announced Sunday.
