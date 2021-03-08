Local sports roundup for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ORU soccer's Rodrigues wins award

ORU pitcher gains conference award

Kowalski tossed seven innings of scoreless relief and picked up a win in ORU's series opener at No. 8 LSU. The righthander retired the first three Tigers he faced after entering the game with the bases loaded and four runs already across in the bottom of second for the Tigers. He would scatter two hits and walk one while striking out five in the longest outing of his career. It was the second relief win of the season for Kowalski, helping ORU take two of three from the SEC foe.