BASEBALL

College

Oral Roberts 8, St. Thomas 3

MIAA Tournament

Washburn 7, Northeastern St. 3

GOLF

Local

BROKEN ARROW G&AC

WGA Scramble: 1. Fran Newberger & Dyan Bramwell; 2. Cathey Crow & Diana Kersey.

MEADOWBROOK

Couples Scramble: 1. Rob and Jen Jezek/Marvin and Rose Jones, 25.69; 2. John Harkreader and Joyce Bumgarner/Brian and Glynda Begnel, 25.88; 3. Lantz and Jane Day/Ben and Corinne Bangs, 26.55.

MOHAWK PARK

Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Dick Tullis 69; 1. Bill Nash 69; 3. Johnny Sawyer 70; 4. Bill Kusleika 72; 4. Mel Hayes 72; 6. Don Liland 75; 6. Darrell Wood 75; 8. Dave Hohensee 76; 9. Duane Dunham 78; 10. Jim Laster 79.

Hole in One

LaFORTUNE PARK: Matt Gray, No. 13 (Par 3), 130 yards, PW.

SOUTHERN HILLS: John Pixley, No. 14, 187 yards.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Paul Keller, 79, shot 72.

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 80.

MOHAWK PARK: Bill Nash, 87, shot 85; Dick Tullis, 82, shot 81.

OWASSO G&AC: Ted Moody, 85, shot 85.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 88, shot 86.

SOUTH LAKES: Maurice Markwardt, 82, shot 79.

SOFTBALL

College

Tulsa 9, E. Carolina 0

MIAA Tournament

Rogers St. 4, Missouri Southern 1

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA Playoffs

SATURDAY

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

MIAMI 4 (209½) New York

LA LAKERS 3½ (227½) Golden State

NHL Playoffs

SATURDAY

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Edmonton -120 VEGAS +100

MLB

SATURDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160

Minnesota -120 CLEVELAND +100

KANSAS CITY -148 Oakland +126

LA ANGELS -126 Texas +108

Houston -120 SEATTLE +100

National League

CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF

N.Y METS -220 Colorado +184

SAN FRANCISCO -164 Milwaukee +138

ARIZONA -136 Washington +116

LA Dodgers -120 SAN DIEGO +102

Interleague

ST. LOUIS -230 Detroit +190

Toronto -148 PITTSBURGH +126

CINCINNATI -130 Chi. White Sox +110

PHILADELPHIA -138 Boston +118

ATLANTA -235 Baltimore +194

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Arkansas (Seattle) 15 8 .652 —

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 15 9 .625 ½

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 12 12 .500 3½

Springfield (St. Louis) 10 13 .435 5

Wichita (Minnesota) 10 14 .417 5½

South Division W L Pct. GB

Midland (Oakland) 13 11 .542 —

Frisco (Texas) 12 12 .500 1

Amarillo (Arizona) 12 12 .500 1

San Antonio (San Diego) 10 13 .435 2½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 9 14 .391 3½

Thursday’s results

Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 1

Midland 11, Frisco 6

Arkansas at Springfield, ppd.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.

San Antonio at Tulsa, ppd.

Friday’s results

NW Arkansas 4, Wichita 1, 1st game

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 2nd game, (n)

Tulsa 4, San Antonio 0, 1st game

San Antonio at Tulsa, 2nd game, (n)

Arkansas at Springfield, (n)

Frisco at Midland, (n)

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, (n)

Saturday’s games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 3:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Frisco at Midland, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 1:35 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 5:05 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; *if necessary) Eastern Conference

(5) New York 1, (8) Miami 1

G1: Miami 108, New York 101

G2: New York 111, Miami 105

Saturday: at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Monday: at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: at New York, 6:30 p.m.

*May 12: at Miami, TBA

*May 15: at New York, TBA

(3) Philadelphia 1, (2) Boston 1

G1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115

G2: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

G3: at Philadelphia, (n)

Sunday: at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: at Boston, TBA

*Thursday: at Philadelphia, TBA

*May 14: at Boston, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver 2, (4) Phoenix 0

G1: Denver 125, Phoenix 107

G2: Denver 97, Phoenix 87

G3: at Phoenix, (n)

Sunday: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

*Tuesday: at Denver, TBA

*Thursday: at Phoenix, TBA

*May 14: at Denver, TBA

(6) GOLDEN STATE 1, (7) l.a. lakers 1

G1: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112

G2: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100

Saturday: at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday: at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

*May 12: at L.A. Lakers, TBA

*May 14: at Golden State, TBA

FOOTBALL

USFL

North Division

W L T Pct PF PA

New Jersey 2 1 0 .667 58 43

Michigan 2 1 0 .667 66 51

Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 39 55

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 68

South Division

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 3 0 0 1.000 105 77

Birmingham 2 1 0 .667 100 57

Houston 1 2 0 .333 74 93

Memphis 0 3 0 .000 51 99

Saturday’s games

Houston at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Memphis at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

XFL

PLAYOFFS

SOUTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday’s result

Arlington 26, Houston 11

NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday’s result

DC 37, Seattle 21

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, May 13, San Antonio, TX

Arlington vs. DC, 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

Wells Fargo Championship

At Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71

Second Round, Friday

Wyndham Clark 67-67 — 134 -8

Nate Lashley 68-66 — 134 -8

Tyrrell Hatton 69-65 — 134 -8

Xander Schauffele 66-69 — 135 -7

J.J. Spaun 68-67 — 135 -7

Sungjae Im 69-66 — 135 -7

Adam Scott 67-68 — 135 -7

Justin Thomas 68-67 — 135 -7

Adam Svensson 68-67 — 135 -7

Tommy Fleetwood 65-71 — 136 -6

K.H. Lee 66-70 — 136 -6

Michael Kim 68-68 — 136 -6

Taylor Moore 66-71 — 137 -5

Kevin Streelman 66-71 — 137 -5

Dylan Wu 72-65 — 137 -5

Harris English 71-66 — 137 -5

Beau Hossler 68-69 — 137 -5

Stewart Cink 71-66 — 137 -5

Max Homa 70-67 — 137 -5

Denny McCarthy 71-67 — 138 -4

Webb Simpson 71-67 — 138 -4

Chris Kirk 67-71 — 138 -4

Gary Woodland 69-69 — 138 -4

David Lingmerth 71-67 — 138 -4

Patrick Cantlay 67-71 — 138 -4

Matthew NeSmith 67-71 — 138 -4

Alex Smalley 73-65 — 138 -4

Ryan Palmer 66-72 — 138 -4

Matt Kuchar 72-67 — 139 -3

Brendon Todd 71-68 — 139 -3

Rickie Fowler 71-68 — 139 -3

Hayden Buckley 72-67 — 139 -3

Keegan Bradley 70-69 — 139 -3

Séamus Power 69-70 — 139 -3

Matt Fitzpatrick 69-70 — 139 -3

Corey Conners 70-69 — 139 -3

Trey Mullinax 70-69 — 139 -3

Chad Ramey 69-71 — 140 -2

Trace Crowe 70-70 — 140 -2

Harrison Endycott 74-66 — 140 -2

Doug Ghim 71-69 — 140 -2

Francesco Molinari 72-68 — 140 -2

Tony Finau 71-69 — 140 -2

Viktor Hovland 71-69 — 140 -2

Austin Eckroat 70-70 — 140 -2

Sam Stevens 70-70 — 140 -2

Jimmy Walker 72-68 — 140 -2

Tom Kim 67-73 — 140 -2

Emiliano Grillo 67-73 — 140 -2

Stephan Jaeger 70-70 — 140 -2

Si Woo Kim 68-72 — 140 -2

MJ Daffue 70-70 — 140 -2

Keith Mitchell 69-71 — 140 -2

Zac Blair 72-68 — 140 -2

Nick Hardy 71-70 — 141 -1

Kramer Hickok 67-74 — 141 -1

Justin Suh 72-69 — 141 -1

Cam Davis 71-70 — 141 -1

Sahith Theegala 67-74 — 141 -1

Callum Tarren 70-71 — 141 -1

Ryan Armour 70-71 — 141 -1

Rory McIlroy 68-73 — 141 -1

Alejandro Tosti 75-66 — 141 -1

Akshay Bhatia 72-69 — 141 -1

Cameron Young 71-70 — 141 -1

Henrik Norlander 70-71 — 141 -1

Joseph Bramlett 72-69 — 141 -1

Mark Hubbard 72-69 — 141 -1

Missed the cut

Scott Piercy 73-69 — 142 E

Adam Schenk 74-68 — 142 E

Aaron Rai 72-70 — 142 E

Carson Young 73-69 — 142 E

Jason Day 72-70 — 142 E

James Hahn 72-70 — 142 E

Adam Hadwin 74-68 — 142 E

Robert Streb 72-70 — 142 E

C.T. Pan 68-74 — 142 E

Lucas Glover 69-73 — 142 E

Justin Lower 71-71 — 142 E

Sam Burns 71-71 — 142 E

J.T. Poston 73-70 — 143 +1

Eric Cole 71-72 — 143 +1

Lee Hodges 74-69 — 143 +1

Nico Echavarria 74-69 — 143 +1

Will Gordon 71-72 — 143 +1

Davis Thompson 69-74 — 143 +1

Chesson Hadley 69-74 — 143 +1

Adam Long 74-69 — 143 +1

Robby Shelton 71-72 — 143 +1

Nick Watney 70-74 — 144 +2

Garrick Higgo 72-72 — 144 +2

Alex Noren 74-70 — 144 +2

Troy Merritt 69-75 — 144 +2

Danny Willett 74-70 — 144 +2

Shane Lowry 72-72 — 144 +2

Chez Reavie 73-71 — 144 +2

Richy Werenski 73-71 — 144 +2

Ben Taylor 72-73 — 145 +3

Matt Wallace 70-75 — 145 +3

Jason Dufner 71-74 — 145 +3

Cameron Champ 70-75 — 145 +3

Greyson Sigg 74-71 — 145 +3

Max McGreevy 70-75 — 145 +3

Martin Laird 71-74 — 145 +3

Michael Thompson 75-70 — 145 +3

Willie Mack III 73-72 — 145 +3

Ben Griffin 76-69 — 145 +3

Russell Knox 75-70 — 145 +3

Harry Hall 70-75 — 145 +3

Byeong Hun An 73-72 — 145 +3

Joel Dahmen 72-73 — 145 +3

Ryan Moore 75-70 — 145 +3

Erik van Rooyen 73-72 — 145 +3

Collin Morikawa 73-73 — 146 +4

Trevor Cone 76-70 — 146 +4

Doc Redman 75-71 — 146 +4

Brian Harman 70-76 — 146 +4

Seonghyeon Kim 70-76 — 146 +4

Austin Greaser (a) 74-72 — 146 +4

Paul Haley II 70-76 — 146 +4

David Lipsky 75-71 — 146 +4

Mackenzie Hughes 74-72 — 146 +4

Sepp Straka 72-74 — 146 +4

Austin Smotherman 76-71 — 147 +5

Ben Martin 79-68 — 147 +5

Morgan Deneen 74-73 — 147 +5

Patrick Rodgers 74-73 — 147 +5

Taylor Pendrith 70-77 — 147 +5

Kurt Kitayama 76-72 — 148 +6

Kevin Tway 73-75 — 148 +6

Taylor Montgomery 76-72 — 148 +6

Marcus Byrd 77-71 — 148 +6

Ryan Cole 71-77 — 148 +6

Dylan Frittelli 77-71 — 148 +6

Brent Grant 72-77 — 149 +7

Jim Herman 76-73 — 149 +7

Ryan Gerard 72-77 — 149 +7

Jordan Spieth 72-77 — 149 +7

Kelly Kraft 77-72 — 149 +7

Zach Johnson 74-75 — 149 +7

Davis Riley 78-72 — 150 +8

Luke List 74-76 — 150 +8

Rory Sabbatini 70-80 — 150 +8

Lanto Griffin 76-74 — 150 +8

Sam Ryder 77-73 — 150 +8

Tyler Duncan 74-76 — 150 +8

Patton Kizzire 77-74 — 151 +9

Tyson Alexander 81-71 — 152 +10

Pierceson Coody 79-73 — 152 +10

Matthias Schwab 76-76 — 152 +10

Austin Cook 77-75 — 152 +10

Andrew Landry 76-78 — 154 +12

Danny Guise 79-75 — 154 +12

Quinn Riley 82-76 — 158 +16

LPGA

International Crown

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Purse: $2M; Yardage: 6,550. Par: 72.

Pool A

Team Pts W L T

(4)Sweden 4 4 0 0

(1)USA 3 3 1 0

(8)China 1 1 3 0

(5)England 0 0 4 0

Pool B

(6)Thailand 4 4 0 0

(7)Austria 3½ 3 0 1

(3)Japan ½ 0 3 1

(2)Korea 00 0 4 0

Friday four-ball-matches

Sweden 2, China 0

Madelene Sagstrom / Maja Stark, Sweden, def. Xiyu Lin / Ruoning Yin, 2 and 1.

Caroline Hedwall / Anna Nordqvist, Sweden, def. Yu Liu / Ruixin Liu, 2 and 1.

Australia 1.5, Japan 0.5

Minjee Lee / Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia, def. Nasa Hataoka / Ayaka Furue 2-up.

Yuka Saso / Hinako Shibuno, Japan, halved with

Sarah Kemp / Hannah Green.

United States 2, England 0

Nelly Korda / Lilia Vu, U.S., def. Liz Young / Alice Hewson, 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson / Danielle Kang, U.S., def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Bronte Law, 3 and 2.

Thailand 2, South Korea 0

Atthaya Thitikul / Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand, def. Hyo Joo Kim / Jin Young Ko, 3 and 2.

Ariya Jutanugarn / Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand, def. In Gee Chun / Hye-Jin Choi, 2 and 1.

PGA Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Purse: $2M; Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72

First Round, Friday

Stephen Ames 32-33—65 -7

David Toms 32-33—65 -7

Lee Janzen 33-33—66 -6

Rod Pampling 35-31—66 -6

Ken Tanigawa 30-36—66 -6

Y.E. Yang 33-33—66 -6

Paul Goydos 35-32—67 -5

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-32—67 -5

Bernhard Langer 34-33—67 -5

Ernie Els 34-34—68 -4

Matt Gogel 33-35—68 -4

Davis Love III 34-34—68 -4

Vijay Singh 34-34—68 -4

Jason Bohn 35-34—69 -3

K.J. Choi 34-35—69 -3

Ken Duke 33-36—69 -3

Thongchai Jaidee 36-33—69 -3

Jeff Maggert 36-33—69 -3

Timothy O’Neal 36-33—69 -3

Kris Blanks 34-36—70 -2

Olin Browne 36-34—70 -2

Alex Cejka 34-36—70 -2

Harrison Frazar 35-35—70 -2

Tom Gillis 36-34—70 -2

Robert Karlsson 34-36—70 -2

Rob Labritz 36-34—70 -2

Billy Mayfair 34-36—70 -2

Colin Montgomerie 34-36—70 -2

Brett Quigley 36-34—70 -2

Paul Stankowski 34-36—70 -2

Steve Stricker 35-35—70 -2

Shane Bertsch 36-35—71 -1

Brian Cooper 35-36—71 -1

Chris DiMarco 36-35—71 -1

Joe Durant 36-35—71 -1

Steve Flesch 37-34—71 -1

Richard Green 36-35—71 -1

Scott McCarron 35-36—71 -1

Rocco Mediate 36-35—71 -1

Tom Pernice 36-35—71 -1

Wes Short 34-37—71 -1

Billy Andrade 37-35—72 E

Stuart Appleby 35-37—72 E

David Branshaw 36-36—72 E

Darren Clarke 35-37—72 E

Marion Dantzler 36-36—72 E

Brian Gay 36-36—72 E

John Huston 33-39—72 E

David McKenzie 36-36—72 E

Jesus Rivas 37-35—72 E

Mario Tiziani 36-36—72 E

Charlie Wi 35-37—72 E

Woody Austin 35-38—73 +1

Jay Don Blake 37-36—73 +1

Michael Bradley 34-39—73 +1

Paul Broadhurst 36-37—73 +1

Russ Cochran 36-37—73 +1

Glen Day 37-36—73 +1

Jim Furyk 38-35—73 +1

Scott Parel 35-38—73 +1

Steve Pate 37-36—73 +1

Kirk Triplett 37-36—73 +1

Cameron Beckman 35-39—74 +2

Notah Begay 37-37—74 +2

Robert Gamez 37-37—74 +2

Retief Goosen 40-34—74 +2

Jose Maria Olazabal 37-37—74 +2

John Senden 36-38—74 +2

Esteban Toledo 37-37—74 +2

Scott Dunlap 38-37—75 +3

Carlos Franco 37-38—75 +3

Steve Jones 36-39—75 +3

Tim Petrovic 38-38—76 +4

Willie Wood 38-38—76 +4

Larry Mize 38-40—78 +6

Duffy Waldorf 39-39—78 +6

Gary Hallberg 39-43—82 +10

R.W. Eaks 41-44—85 +13

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; *if necessary) Eastern Conference

Florida 2, Toronto 0

G1: Florida 4, Toronto 2

G2: Florida 3, Toronto 2

Sunday: at Florida, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: at Florida, 6 p.m. *May 12: at Toronto, TBA *May 14: at Florida, TBA *May 16: at Toronto, TBA

Carolina 1, New Jersey 0 G1: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

G2: at Carolina, (n)

Sunday: at New Jersey, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

*Thursday: at Carolina, TBA

*May 13: at New Jersey, TBA

*May 15: at Carolina, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

DALLAS 1, Seattle 1

G1: Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT G2: Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Sunday: at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday: at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. Thursday: at Dallas, TBA *May 13: at Seattle, TBA *May 15: at Dallas, TBA

Vegas 1, Edmonton 0

G1: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Saturday: at Vegas, 6 p.m. Monday: at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: at Edmonton, 9 p.m. *May 12: at Vegas, TBA *May 14: at Edmonton, TBA *May 16: at Vegas, TBA

ECHL

Kelly Cup Playoffs Division finals (best-of-7)

Friday’s results

Toledo at Cincinnati, (n)

Idaho at Allen, (n)

Saturday’s games

Newfoundland at Reading, 6 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Newfoundland at Reading, 2 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 6 1 3 21 16 9

Cincinnati 6 1 3 21 13 11

Atlanta 5 2 3 18 19 16

Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 6

New York City FC 4 3 3 15 12 11

Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12

D.C. United 4 4 2 14 14 13

Orlando City 4 3 2 14 10 10

Toronto FC 2 2 6 12 13 13

Philadelphia 3 4 2 11 14 13

Chicago 2 2 5 11 13 13

Inter Miami CF 3 6 0 9 8 10

CF Montréal 3 6 0 9 7 17

Charlotte FC 2 5 3 9 10 19

New York 1 3 6 9 7 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 2 2 20 17 7

Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12

Los Angeles FC 5 0 3 18 16 6

FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11

San Jose 4 3 3 15 13 13

Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8

Minnesota United 3 3 3 12 8 8

Portland 3 5 2 11 13 16

Vancouver 2 2 5 11 11 7

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 17

Austin FC 2 4 3 9 8 14

Colorado 1 3 6 9 6 11

LA Galaxy 1 5 3 6 7 14

Sporting Kansas City 0 7 3 3 3 15

Saturday’s games

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Birmingham 5 3 1 16 14 14

Charleston 4 1 3 15 13 8

Louisville 4 2 2 14 7 10

Miami 2 2 5 11 10 8

Loudoun 3 3 1 10 10 9

Pittsburgh 2 2 4 10 8 7

Tampa Bay 2 4 2 8 6 10

Tulsa 1 3 4 7 11 11

Memphis 1 2 3 6 9 10

Indy 1 3 3 6 5 9

Hartford 1 4 2 5 11 15

Detroit City FC 1 6 1 4 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sacramento 5 0 3 18 14 2

Colorado Springs 5 2 1 16 9 9

San Diego 4 2 2 14 11 7

El Paso 4 3 1 13 12 9

San Antonio 3 1 4 13 9 6

Monterey Bay FC 3 2 3 12 15 12

Phoenix 2 1 4 10 10 10

Oakland 2 3 2 8 7 8

New Mexico 2 3 1 7 8 9

Rio Grande Valley 1 2 4 7 4 8

Orange County 1 4 3 6 8 13

Las Vegas 0 1 5 5 7 100

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s result

Miami 3, Birmingham 1

Friday’s results

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, (n)

El Paso at Colorado, (n)

Pittsburgh at Monterey Bay FC, (n)

Charleston at Las Vegas, (n)

Saturday’s games

Memphis at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Indy at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Detroit City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s game

San Antonio at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kutter Crawford on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 4. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the paternity list. Sent RHP Liam Hendriks to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte. Sent 2B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.,

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated LHP Sam Hentges from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Plesac to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL). Recalled C Nate Eaton and RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Aaron Loup on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OF/INF Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodriguez from St. Paul. Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 3. Transferred RHP Tyler Mahle from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Tyler Glasnow to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Zach Pop on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed SS Kevin Vicuna to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled SS Braden Shewmake from Gwinnett. Sent C Travis d’Arnaud to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Mervis from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Edwin Rios to Iowa. Sent LHP Ryan Borucki outright to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RF Yonathan Daza for assignment. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Wynns from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Brian Serven to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johan Quezada outright to Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP JT Chargois to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Bennett Sousa from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Andrew Bellatti to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Traded LHP Nick Allgeyer to Houston for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Drew Maggi outright to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Chase De Jong from his rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL and LF Tyler O’Neil on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Recalled 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jose Azocar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Zach Hoguiesson and OF Rodney Tennie.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Scott Combs and RHP Daniel Procopio.

TRI-CIY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Reymin Guduan.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Ray Weber. Released RHP Sam Greene and INF Marcel Lacasse.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHPs Nick Beardsley, Joseph Brennan and Tim Sabo.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed FB/DT Levi Bell, DTs Trey Botts and Kaleem Ceasar, WRs Dontay Demus Jr. and Sean Ryan, Gs Tykeem Doss, Jake Guidone and Tashawn Manning, QB Nolan Henderson, OLBs Malik Hamm and Kelle Sanders, T Brandon Kipper, CBs Jeremy Lucien and Corey Maffield Jr., RBs Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright and TEs Travis Vokolek and Brian Walker.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DE Kameron Cline off waivers from Indianapolis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Rodney McLeod.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, QB Sean Clifford, WR Dontayvion Wicks, K Anders Carlson, CB Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and S Anthony Johnson Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones, S Daniel Scott, TE Will Mallory, RB Evan Hull, DE Titus Leo and OT Jake Witt. Released QB Nick Foles.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Tommy DeVito, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, CB Gemon Green, S Alex Cook, LBs Habakkuk Baldonado, Troy Brown and Dyontae Johnson, LS Cameron Lyons and TE Ryan Jones. Signed RB Eric Gray, CB Tre Hawkins III and DB Gervarrius Owens to rookie contracts. Waived G Solomon Kindley and DB Terrell Burgess.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Deslin Alexandre, WRs Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and T.J. Luther, LBs Zaire Barnes, Claudin Cherelus and Maalik Hall, Ss Trey Dean and Marquis Waters, RBs Travis Dye, and Israel Abanikanda, TE E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and OLs Derrick Langford and Brent Laing.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CBs Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks, WRs Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata, Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid, TE Brady Russell, LB Ben VanSumren and P Ty Zentner.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released C Chase Roullier.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Gabriel Appiah-Kubi and Quan Harrison, RBs Derek Best and Ja’Darius Woods and OL Tony Gray.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Anthony Bennett, DBs Jake Kelly and Bret MacDougall, WR Jeremy Murphy and LB Max Charbonneau.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed C Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Jiri Smejkal to a one-year, entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Filip Lindberg to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, one-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Marek Alscher, LW Josh Davies and D Braden Hache from amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Released Fs Skyler Briand’Amour, Ryan McAllister, Mackie Samoskevich and Jake Wise, RW Cory Conacher and C Mark Senden from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin and G Shane Starrett from Kansas City (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Colby McAuley from reserve. Placed Fs Jakov Novak and Aidan Brown on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jake Murray from reserve. Placed F James Hardie on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated Demetrios Koumontzis from reserve. Placed D Matt Register on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.

TOLEDO OILERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from reserve. Placed D Derek Daschke on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS Next Pro

ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed M Adyn Torres.