Local sports
Golf
Local
Hole in one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Steve Blockcolski, hole 4, 120 yards, 9 iron; Mark Cochran hole 7, 114 yards, gap wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: James Brock, 84, shot 84.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 71; Mike Stansifer, 72, shot 71; Ray White, 87, shot 81.
Heritage Senior Mens Scramble
1st (60) Gene Higgins, Stan Stanfield, David Adair, Don McGill, Mark Lechtenberg; 2nd (61) Bill Reese Mike Collins, Kirby Brumble, Charlie Childers; 3rd (61) Jerry Cox, Phil Sinor, Troy Willcut, Russ Meyer; 4th (62) Rodney Allred, Dwight George, Russ Lowe, Arnie Dahl; 5th (63) Scott Coulter Dennis Atkins, Ted Heimbach, Eric Rahn; 6th (63) Jerry Holloman, Darrel Watkins, Chuck Owens, Donald Hicks, Darrel Rupe; 7th (64) Paul Lewis, Tom Fisher, Ron Martin, Steve Dunkin, Alan Freitus; 8th (65) Jim Goad, Garry Moutray, Steve Kebert, Larry Riley; 9th (65) Doug Whitson, John Beardon, Dave Ashbaugh, Bob Barry; 10th (68) Jeff Rhodes, Richard Stevens, Bob Dorn, Bob Morrison.
Page Belcher WGA
Best 9 or 18
Championship: 1st Marsha Cooper 26.5, Susie Parker 30.5, Pat Stevens 30.5, Christie Burroughs 31, Susan Byrd 34.5.
A Flight: 1st Mary Peterson 27.5, Susan Hall 28.5, Rita Andersen, 30.5 Connie Glenn 32, Joyce Smith 32, Carolyn Smith 33.5, Lori Smith 34.5.
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
* not a senior-aged player
1. * Ray Martin, Paul Pearcy, Ron Warren, Harold Umholtz, 60; 2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormick, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Hunt, 60; 3. Dennis Morris, Mike Griffin, George Mills, Analia Wilkerson, Tim Tunis, 62; 4. Craig Crowder, Bailey Jackson, Frank Wright, Herman Henderson, Bill McLane, 65; 5. Ken Gaylor, Larry McCaslin, Larry Van Winkle, Joe Matthews, 66; 6. Dennis Cavenah, Van Robinson, Mark Nelson, Jim Herron, 67; 7. Dean Wiehl, Bob Warner, Keith Bacon, Quentin Maxwell, Wesley Guthrie, 67; 8. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Bob Phillipe, Dave Shouse, 68; 9. Dave Henderson, Paul Bevenue, Phil Cawee, Tom Henderson, 68; 10. Joe Widener, Will Cleveland, Paul Schreffler, Darrell Woods, 69; 11. Jim Ellis, Jerry Bennett, Tom Ruitledge, Ed Horton, 70.
Tennis
High School
OCA ALL-STATE TENNIS ROSTERS
East Boys
Julian Aaronson, Holland Hall; James Benien, Cascia Hall; Kaleb Chesher, Riverfield; Jesse Choplin, Claremore; Max Fitzgerald and Grant Hinkle, Broken Arrow; Brett Keeling and Jesper Ohlson, Jenks; Daniel Lacey, Byng; Mario Pacilio, Union.
West Boys
Lars Castellanos, Southmoore; Mason Fair, OKC Classen SAS; Logan Lemley, Edmond Memorial; Keegan McLaughlin, Carl Albert; Cristian Meave, Pauls Valley; Karson Melton and Carson Thomas, OCA; Mitchell Rice, Edmond North; Luke Thomas, Christian Heritage; Larsen Van Horn, Heritage Hall.
East Girls
Kendal Blevins, Cascia Hall; Ava Bolin, Ada; Audrey Brown, Bishop Kelley; Faith Koontz and Abby Wise, Holland Hall; Katie Davis, Henryetta; Elizabeth Gilbert, Owasso; Kellyn Lollis, Henryetta; Sofia Ohlson, Jenks; Ivy Wilson, Metro Christian.
West Girls
Sindhya Atturu, Deer Creek; Ana Grace Boggs and Olivia Orgill, Edmond Memorial; Emily Boyer, Carl Albert; Clara Caldwell, OBA; Reece Compton, Christian Heritage; Alex Garcia, Enid; Paige Ludlam, Deer Creek; Gardner Osterle, Edmond North; Sheridan White, Duncan.
Coaches: East – Scott Milner, Broken Arrow; West – Barney Moon, Yukon.
Date/Site: July 25 at Case Center, University of Tulsa