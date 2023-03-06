Local sports
Golf
Local
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72.
WOODBINE: Charles Danley, 88, shot 82; Steve Trotter, 71, shot 71.
Jerry’s gang scramble at Cherokee Hills
1st place: Joe Martin, Luke Joyner, Jack Beggs, Allen R, Steve Coleman; 2nd place: Delo Bustos, Mike Solo, Jim Rouse, Randy Steed, Ron Davis; 3rd place: Mike McKinney, Mike Geubelle, Mike Kaufman, Kyle Parks, Fred Russell ; 4th place Jim Smith, Glen Phillips, Mike Collins, KenSaltink, Rick King.
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Bill Kusleika 69; 2. Bill French 70; 2. Mark Clemons 70; 4. Darrell Wood 71; 5. Mike Hayes 72; 5. Gilbert York 72; 7. Hank Prideaus 74; 8. Mike Brannon 75; 8. Don Garrison 75; 8. Ken Hayes 75; 8. George Siler 75;; 12. Don Liland 76; 12. Mel Hayes 76; 14. Ron Wilson 79; 15. Charles Webster 80; 15. James Young 80; 17. Frank Prentice 82.